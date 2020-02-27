Tom Brady’s Free Agency ‘Intention’ Points to Patriots Departure: Report

Tom Brady’s future in New England seems to be getting hazier every day.

The Patriots star quarterback was once believed to likely re-sign with the team where he has played all 20 seasons of his NFL career, but the latest reports from ESPN now suggest Brady is under the belief he will enter free agency to play for another team in 2020. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington was the first to report on Brady’s intentions, saying he “would be stunned” if he returned to New England.

ESPN’s @JeffDarlington on @GetUpESPN: “I’m now at the point where I would be stunned if Tom Brady went back to New England.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2020

The news comes on the heels of Boston Globe columnist Karen Guregian reporting Thursday morning the Patriots have not yet reached out to Brady and his camp about negotiating a new contract. According to Darlington, a meeting between Brady and coach Bill Belichick is eventual but has not yet been scheduled, while Brady can begin negotiating with other teams on March 16.

Brady, who turns 43 in August, is expected to become one of the top 2020 free agents when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET on March 18. The three-time NFL MVP and four-time Super Bowl MVP has been one of the most prolific passers in the NFL during his two decades with the Patriots and is fewer than 500 yards away from eclipsing 75,000 career passing yards. He has also missed just four starts since the 2008 season.

Brady finished the 2019 season with 373 completions for 4,057 yards with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions, helping the Patriots win the AFC North title but falling in upset fashion to the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round of the postseason.

