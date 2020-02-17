Trae Young Hits Half-Court Half-Time Buzzer Beater at NBA All-Star Game [WATCH]

The Atlanta Hawks’ sharp-shooting guard Trae Young showed off his incredible range and supplied the highlight of the first half of the 69th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night in Chicago.

The first-time All-Star drilled a half-court buzzer-beater heading into halftime, which gave Team Giannis an overall 92-83 lead at the break.

ICE TRAE FROM HALFCOURT AT THE BUZZER ❄️ (@budweiserusa) pic.twitter.com/eHcnJKNtPb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 17, 2020

Team Giannis beat Team LeBron 51-30 in the second quarter, while LeBron’s team took the first quarter 53-41. This year is the debut of the new format for the All-Star Game which features the first three quarters being contested as separate games with the winning team getting $100K that goes towards their charity.

The fourth quarter will be untimed and there will be a target score set by adding 24 points to the total of the team who has the overall lead through three quarters, to honor Kobe Bryant’s No. 24. The first team to reach that total target score will win the game and be rewarded $200K to go towards their charity.

Chicago is hosting the All-Star Weekend for the first time since the iconic 1988 rendition that saw Michael Jordan take home the All-Star Game MVP with a dominating performance, scoring 40 points.

LeBron James Faces Giannis Antetokounmpo in Second Straight All-Star Contest

For the second straight year, Team LeBron will take on Team Giannis in the NBA All-Star Game. The 69th edition of the contest is being hosted by the city of Chicago – the first All-Star Game to be played in the Windy City since 1988.

Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis 178-164 in the 2019 All-Star Game in Charlotte, N.C. Kevin Durant led the way for Team LeBron with 31 points and was named the MVP for the second time in his career.

Since the NBA switched over to the new format for the All-Star game in which the leading vote-getters from each conference select their teammates from the pool of starters and reserves, LeBron James’ teams are 2-0. In the inaugural contest featuring the new format in 2018, Team LeBron beat Team Stephen 148-145 in Los Angeles, Calif.

James will take the court Sunday at the “House that Michael Jordan Built” with a supremely-talented cast of starting superstars including his Los Angeles Lakers teammate and the 2017 All-Star Game MVP Anthony Davis, two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, the 2018 NBA MVP James Harden and the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic.

The reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will look to snap James’ two-year win streak with a starting roster comprised of three-time All-Star Joel Embiid, four-time All-Star Kemba Walker and All-Star debutants Trae Young and Pascal Siakam.

Here’s a look at the full All-Star game roster for Team LeBron and Team Giannis.

TEAM LEBRON:

*LeBron James, Lakers

*Anthony Davis, Lakers

*James Harden, Rockets

*Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

*Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Devin Booker, Suns

Chris Paul, Thunder

Ben Simmons, 76ers

Domantas Sabonis, Pacers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Russell Westbrook, Rockets

Damian Lillard, Blazers (Will not play, injured)

Coach: Frank Vogel, Lakers

TEAM GIANNIS:

*Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

*Joel Embiid, 76ers

*Pascal Siakam, Raptors

*Kemba Walker, Celtics

*Trae Young, Hawks

Bam Adebayo, Heat

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans

Donovan Mitchell, Jazz

Jimmy Butler, Heat

Rudy Gobert, Jazz

Kyle Lowry, Raptors

Khris Middleton, Bucks

COACH: Nick Nurse, Raptors

*Denotes Starters