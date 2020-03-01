NFL Combine Sunday Primer: How to Watch, New Drills, & Participants

Isaiah Simmons stole the show on the third day of on-field drills at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. Sunday will feature defensive backs such as Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah and LSU’s Kristian Fulton, as cornerbacks and safeties take the field for the final day of on-field drills.

Find out how and when to watch the combine, what positions and players will be participating in the event, along with details on numerous new drills that will be introduced today, below.

Sunday’s On-Field Drills at the NFL Combine Time: 2 pm – 7 pm ET Date: Sunday 03/01 (Today) Place: Lucas Oil Stadium Stadium (Indianapolis, IN) Coverage: NFL Network Positions: Defensive Backs

How to Watch/Stream:

There is only one place you can enjoy the final day of on-field workouts for the 2020 NFL Combine, and that’s on NFL Network. NFL Network provides exclusive, live coverage of the scouting combine. The events kick off at 2:00 pm ET, and if you have NFL Network as a channel through your cable provider you can download the NFL App for free on your Apple TV, Roku, or Firestick and login through your provider. Fubo TV, and Sling TV also each offer NFL Network in their channel packages. The majority of these streaming services offer a free trial.

New Drills for Defensive Backs

Line: The defensive back will backpedal, then open their hips in the direction of the coach. From there the player will return to backpedaling, then once again open their hips when commanded to, and then finish with a catch coming from the opposite location of the coach.

Teryl Austin: This drill is named after the Steelers secondary coach Teryl Austin. First, the defensive back will backpedal for five yards, then proceeding to open up and run downhill on a 45-degree angle before catching a ball thrown towards them. From there, the player will once again backpedal for five yards, now opening up at 90 degrees and running towards the first coach and breaking down. Finally, the player will plant and rotate 180 degrees to run towards the second coach and catch a ball thrown from one of the combine’s quarterbacks.

Box: The defensive back will backpedal for five yards, proceeding to then break at a 45-degree angle on coach’s command. Upon reaching the cone, the prospect will “plant, open his hips and run back five yards with his eyes on the coach,” per NFL.com. On the coach’s signal, the DB will break toward a coach at a 45-degree angle, proceeding to catch a football thrown in their direction.

Gauntlet: This drill essentially mimics the same drill run by the wide receivers. The defensive back will begin the drill with two stationary catches, one from each direction. From there, the player will sprint across the 35-yard line, catching balls thrown from alternate sides. The drill is timed from the second stationary catch to when the player reaches a cone that is placed 10 yards upfield from where the final catch is made. The prospects will have two runs at this drill, each from a different direction.

ELIMINATED: Close and speed turn, pedal and hip turn

Sunday’s Full List of Participating Prospects

Defensive Backs:

Damon Arnette, DB, Ohio State

Grayland Arnold, DB, Baylor

Trajan Bandy, DB, Miami

Essang Bassey, DB, Wake Forest

Julian Blackmon, DB, Utah

Antoine Brooks Jr., DB, Maryland

Myles Bryant, DB, Washington

Terrell Burgess, DB, Utah

Shyheim Carter, DB, Alabama

Jeremy Chinn, DB, Southern Illinois

Nevelle Clarke, DB, Central Florida

Rodney Clemons, DB, SMU

Brian Cole II, DB, Mississippi State

Kamren Curl, DB, Arkansas

Cameron Dantzler, DB, Mississippi State

Ashtyn Davis, DB, California

Javaris Davis, DB, Auburn

Grant Delpit, DB, LSU

Trevon Diggs, DB, Alabama

Kyle Dugger, DB, Lenoir-Rhyne

Jalen Elliott, DB, Notre Dame

Jordan Fuller, DB, Ohio State

Kristian Fulton, DB, LSU

Alohi Gilman, DB, Notre Dame

Jeff Gladney, DB, TCU

A.J. Green, DB, Oklahoma State

Javelin K. Guidry, DB, Utah

Bryce Hall, DB, Virginia

Harrison Hand, DB, Temple

Jaylinn Hawkins, DB, California

C.J. Henderson, DB, Florida

Lavert Hill, DB, Michigan

Darnay Holmes, DB, UCLA

Noah Igbinoghene, DB, Auburn

Dane Jackson, DB, Pittsburgh

Lamar Jackson, DB, Nebraska

Jaylon Johnson, DB, Utah

Brandon Jones, DB, Texas

BoPete Keyes, DB, Tulane

Xavier McKinney, DB, Alabama

Josh Metellus, DB, Michigan

Chris Miller, DB, Baylor

Tanner Muse, DB, Clemson

Michael Ojemudia, DB, Iowa

Jeff Okudah, DB, Ohio State

James Pierre, DB, Florida Atlantic

Troy Pride, DB, Notre Dame

J.R. Reed, DB, Georgia

John Reid, DB, Penn State

Amik Robertson, DB, Louisiana Tech

Reggie Robinson II, DB, Tulsa

Stanford Samuels, DB, Florida State

Josiah Scott, DB, Michigan State

L’Jarius Sneed, DB, Louisiana Tech

Geno Stone, DB, Iowa

A.J. Terrell, DB, Clemson

Daniel Thomas, DB, Auburn

Stantley Thomas-Oliver, DB, Florida International

Kindle Vildor, DB, Georgia Southern

K’Von Wallace, DB, Clemson

Antoine Winfield Jr., DB, Minnesota

