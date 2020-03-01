NFL Combine Sunday Primer: How to Watch, New Drills, & Participants

Isaiah Simmons stole the show on the third day of on-field drills at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. Sunday will feature defensive backs such as Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah and LSU’s Kristian Fulton, as cornerbacks and safeties take the field for the final day of on-field drills.
Find out how and when to watch the combine, what positions and players will be participating in the event, along with details on numerous new drills that will be introduced today, below.
Sunday’s On-Field Drills at the NFL Combine
- Time: 2 pm – 7 pm ET
- Date: Sunday 03/01 (Today)
- Place: Lucas Oil Stadium Stadium (Indianapolis, IN)
- Coverage: NFL Network
- Positions: Defensive Backs
How to Watch/Stream:
There is only one place you can enjoy the final day of on-field workouts for the 2020 NFL Combine, and that’s on NFL Network. NFL Network provides exclusive, live coverage of the scouting combine. The events kick off at 2:00 pm ET, and if you have NFL Network as a channel through your cable provider you can download the NFL App for free on your Apple TV, Roku, or Firestick and login through your provider. Fubo TV, and Sling TV also each offer NFL Network in their channel packages. The majority of these streaming services offer a free trial.
New Drills for Defensive Backs
Line: The defensive back will backpedal, then open their hips in the direction of the coach. From there the player will return to backpedaling, then once again open their hips when commanded to, and then finish with a catch coming from the opposite location of the coach.
Teryl Austin: This drill is named after the Steelers secondary coach Teryl Austin. First, the defensive back will backpedal for five yards, then proceeding to open up and run downhill on a 45-degree angle before catching a ball thrown towards them. From there, the player will once again backpedal for five yards, now opening up at 90 degrees and running towards the first coach and breaking down. Finally, the player will plant and rotate 180 degrees to run towards the second coach and catch a ball thrown from one of the combine’s quarterbacks.
Box: The defensive back will backpedal for five yards, proceeding to then break at a 45-degree angle on coach’s command. Upon reaching the cone, the prospect will “plant, open his hips and run back five yards with his eyes on the coach,” per NFL.com. On the coach’s signal, the DB will break toward a coach at a 45-degree angle, proceeding to catch a football thrown in their direction.
Gauntlet: This drill essentially mimics the same drill run by the wide receivers. The defensive back will begin the drill with two stationary catches, one from each direction. From there, the player will sprint across the 35-yard line, catching balls thrown from alternate sides. The drill is timed from the second stationary catch to when the player reaches a cone that is placed 10 yards upfield from where the final catch is made. The prospects will have two runs at this drill, each from a different direction.
ELIMINATED: Close and speed turn, pedal and hip turn
Sunday’s Full List of Participating Prospects
Defensive Backs:
- Damon Arnette, DB, Ohio State
- Grayland Arnold, DB, Baylor
- Trajan Bandy, DB, Miami
- Essang Bassey, DB, Wake Forest
- Julian Blackmon, DB, Utah
- Antoine Brooks Jr., DB, Maryland
- Myles Bryant, DB, Washington
- Terrell Burgess, DB, Utah
- Shyheim Carter, DB, Alabama
- Jeremy Chinn, DB, Southern Illinois
- Nevelle Clarke, DB, Central Florida
- Rodney Clemons, DB, SMU
- Brian Cole II, DB, Mississippi State
- Kamren Curl, DB, Arkansas
- Cameron Dantzler, DB, Mississippi State
- Ashtyn Davis, DB, California
- Javaris Davis, DB, Auburn
- Grant Delpit, DB, LSU
- Trevon Diggs, DB, Alabama
- Kyle Dugger, DB, Lenoir-Rhyne
- Jalen Elliott, DB, Notre Dame
- Jordan Fuller, DB, Ohio State
- Kristian Fulton, DB, LSU
- Alohi Gilman, DB, Notre Dame
- Jeff Gladney, DB, TCU
- A.J. Green, DB, Oklahoma State
- Javelin K. Guidry, DB, Utah
- Bryce Hall, DB, Virginia
- Harrison Hand, DB, Temple
- Jaylinn Hawkins, DB, California
- C.J. Henderson, DB, Florida
- Lavert Hill, DB, Michigan
- Darnay Holmes, DB, UCLA
- Noah Igbinoghene, DB, Auburn
- Dane Jackson, DB, Pittsburgh
- Lamar Jackson, DB, Nebraska
- Jaylon Johnson, DB, Utah
- Brandon Jones, DB, Texas
- BoPete Keyes, DB, Tulane
- Xavier McKinney, DB, Alabama
- Josh Metellus, DB, Michigan
- Chris Miller, DB, Baylor
- Tanner Muse, DB, Clemson
- Michael Ojemudia, DB, Iowa
- Jeff Okudah, DB, Ohio State
- James Pierre, DB, Florida Atlantic
- Troy Pride, DB, Notre Dame
- J.R. Reed, DB, Georgia
- John Reid, DB, Penn State
- Amik Robertson, DB, Louisiana Tech
- Reggie Robinson II, DB, Tulsa
- Stanford Samuels, DB, Florida State
- Josiah Scott, DB, Michigan State
- L’Jarius Sneed, DB, Louisiana Tech
- Geno Stone, DB, Iowa
- A.J. Terrell, DB, Clemson
- Daniel Thomas, DB, Auburn
- Stantley Thomas-Oliver, DB, Florida International
- Kindle Vildor, DB, Georgia Southern
- K’Von Wallace, DB, Clemson
- Antoine Winfield Jr., DB, Minnesota
