49ers, 2019 Sign Sack Leader Agree to Terms on 5-Year Deal: Report

Arik Armstead will be a San Francisco 49er for the foreseeable future. The Niners and their 2019 sack leader have agreed to terms.

NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported late Sunday evening that San Francisco was “making significant headway” in the re-signing of Armstead, and he was correct. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, “The 49ers are giving star DL Arik Armstead a 5-year deal,” according to his sources. Nothing is inked or official yet, but terms have been agreed to.

According to Rapoport, Armstead is slated to make $85 million over the next five seasons, which averages out to about $17 million a year. Instead of putting the franchise tag on him, the 49ers inked him to a long-term deal.

The 49ers are making signifcant headway on a multi-year extension with Arik Armstead that would preclude them from having to place the franchise tag on him. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 16, 2020

The #49ers are giving star DL Arik Armstead a 5-year deal, sources say, avoiding the franchise tag and locking him up long-term. He gets up to $85M on his new deal.💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

Armstead has started every game for the 49ers over the last two seasons, and he has become a core member of one of the league’s best defenses. He broke out in 2019, netting 10 sacks, which led the team. He also forced two fumbles and had a fumble recovery last season.

Armstead was drafted in the first round (17th overall) by San Francisco in the 2015 NFL Draft. After a slow rookie season followed by a few injuries, Armstead didn’t hit the ground running his first few seasons. In 2018, he had three sacks and six tackles for loss, and the 49ers elected to pick up his fifth-year option.

