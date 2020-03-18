Bears Lose Another Key Defensive Role Player to Washington Redskins

The Chicago Bears are going to look a bit different in 2020. The Bears made a huge splash Tuesday when they signed former Dallas Cowboys sack leader Robert Quinn to a five-year, $70 million deal, while also releasing starting linebacker and edge rusher Leonard Floyd.

The Bears have now lost multiple key defensive role players that added depth to their dominant defense, including linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, who signed a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders for $21 million, and defensive lineman Nick Williams, who signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Detroit Lions.

Now, the Bears have lost a third defender to free agency frenzy: journeyman outside linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis.

OLB Kevin Pierre-Louis Signs 1-Year Deal With Washington Redskins

Pierre-Louis will be entering his seventh season in the league next year, and he will turn 29-years-old this fall. Pierre-Louis was drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks, and he has spent the majority of his career filling in as a reserve player, starting just one game in his career prior to 2019.

Last season, his first and only with the Bears, he saw increased opportunities to contribute on defense after the team saw several starters deal with injuries. Pierre-Louis played in 14 games for Chicago in 2019, starting three, and he showed flashes of play-making ability. He had the first interception of his career, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits to go with 37 total tackles. He led the team in tackles with 12 in the Bears’ Monday night loss Week 16 against Kansas City.

Pierre-Louis also said goodbye to Chicago on Tuesday when he was signed by the Washington Redskins to a one-year deal worth up $3.45 million with incentives, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Kevin Pierre-Louis gets a 1-year deal worth up to $3.45M with playtime incentives. https://t.co/iy6WTMerLd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Pierre-Louis will be heading to a Washington team that is amidst reconstruction under new head coach Ron Rivera. He said goodbye to the Bears and their fans after it was announced he had signed with Washington. “CHI, it was a blessing to experience the passion and history. Thank you!” He also had a message for his new team and its fans: “I’m ready to work and earn your respect.”

CHI, it was a blessing to experience the passion and history. Thank you! #HTTR’s I’m ready to work and earn your respect ✊🏿 — Kevin Pierre-Louis (@MrHyde_24) March 17, 2020

Pierre-Louis has been a solid role player wherever he has gone, and the Bears will miss the depth having a player like him provided. Both Roquan Smith and Danny Trevathan missed time last year, and Pierre-Louis was one player who stepped up and filled in capably during their respective absences. The Bears will need to add a bit more depth to replace the key contributors they have now lost.

READ NEXT: Bears Make Final Decision on Linebacker Leonard Floyd