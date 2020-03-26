Bears TE Jimmy Graham Details Fiery Reaction to Packers Release

Jimmy Graham had never lost his job before last week, but he isn’t going to let it keep him proving he can still dominate as an NFL tight end.

The Green Bay Packers released Graham last week with one season remaining on his three-year deal with the team, casting him briefly into unrestricted free agency before the Chicago Bears inked him to a two-year, $16 million contract. Graham fell short of expectations during his two-year stint in Green Bay and finished the 2019 season with the worst receiving number since his rookie year.

To be cut loose early, though? Graham takes it as a personal challenge to prove he’s still got it.

“I’m still fast and I still have the ability to make big plays,” Graham said Thursday afternoon in a teleconference, via The Chicago Sun-Times. “Obviously over the last two years, it’s been very difficult for me. In my career, up until these last two years, I’ve never really failed in that. It was a tough pill to swallow. It was the first time I’ve lost my job. I work extremely hard. I’ve sacrificed everything for this game. To go through that was difficult. Now I have the opportunity to win a bunch of games this year, and I’m very grateful for that.”

“For me, it’s lit a fire. I know what kind of player I am and I know what I can do. … If I didn’t think I had the ability to dominate this league, then I wouldn’t play anymore. But I still believe I have that ability.”

The last 2 years have certainly been interesting! A lot of memories, friendships and humbling moments that I will carry with me into the next opportunity. Thank you for the support during our exciting run this year toward that ever so elusive ring. ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/7tQf7eQtzC — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) March 11, 2020

Graham, 33, caught just 38 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns last season for a Packers offense that was sometimes stagnant, but he could be walking into a better situation in Chicago. The Bears were clearly frustrated with the lack of production from their tight ends in 2019 as starter Trey Burton caught just 14 passes and missed much of the year with injuries.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Packers Plenty Capable at Tight End Without Graham

The Packers have secured a new inside linebacker, offensive tackle and wide receiver in free agency, but none of the personnel aside from Graham has changed this offseason in their tight ends room.

With Graham gone, some expected the Packers to chase a high-profile free agent like Austin Hooper. Instead, they re-invested in some of their other tight ends from last year’s roster. The Packers re-signed veteran Marcedes Lewis on a one-year deal worth $2.25 million earlier this week, ensuring leadership and stout blocking ability remains with their ranks. They also tendered Robert Tonyan as an exclusive right free agent, putting him on a path to return in 2020 as well.

14 years in the NFL and Marcedes Lewis is still doing this ⏫ (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/siKT1XGFIt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 27, 2019

The Packers making no new additions doesn’t mean there won’t be changes next year, though. The team still needs a new starting tight end to take over for Graham with 2019 rookie Jace Sternberger seeming to be among the leading candidates. Sternberger missed the majority of his first NFL regular season with an injury, but he began catching on down the stretch and even caught his first touchdown in the NFC championship game.

Tonyan is another choice to push for the starting role. The Packers might also add another contender to the roster through next month’s NFL draft with 10 selections on the board. Even if it comes down to just Sternberger and Tonyan, expect competition in next year’s training camp.

READ NEXT: Packers Extend Shutdown Measures as Coronavirus Outbreak Surges