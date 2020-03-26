Bill Belichick’s Latest Honor Didn’t Come From His Work on the Sidelines

When people who aren’t normally talkative are put in a position to speak, we sometimes learn they have a wealth of knowledge and can be captivating in these situations.
New England Patriots head coach and general manager Bill Belichick was a perfect example of this concept in 2019 when he did excellent work as a part of the NFL 100 All-Time Team panel.
Belichick isn’t known as a man of many words–at least not with the media–but his insight and delivery earned him a Sports Emmy nomination for outstanding personality in a studio analyst role.
The Hoodie has some great competition for the award which shows the honor of simply being recognized:
This excerpt from Belichick’s work on the show is proof of how utterly enjoyable he was on the program, and how much of a must-watch the series is for hardcore football fans. Belichick was great, but the entire series is packed with this kind of insider, on-the-field and sideline looks at the greatest players in the history of the NFL:
Here is a list of the nominees in the most prominent Sports Emmy categories, per The Big Lead:
Outstanding Live Sports Special
FIFA Women’s World Cup, FOX
Stanley Cup Final, NBC
Super Bowl LIV, FOX
World Series, FOX
Kentucky Derby, NBC
Daytona 500, FOX
The Masters, CBS
Outstanding Live Sports Series
College Football, ESPN
NFL on CBS
NFL on FOX
SEC on CBS
Sunday Night Football, NBC
Outstanding Playoff Coverage
NBA Playoffs on TNT
AFC Playoffs, CBS
College Football Playoff Semifinal, ESPN
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, CBS/TBS/TNT/TruTV
NFC Wild Card, FOX
Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Analyst
Charles Barkley
Bill Belichick
Jay Bilas
Al Leiter
Kenny Smith
Michael Strahan
Outstanding Sports Personality – Play by Play
Kenny Albert
Mike Breen
Mike Emrick
Al Michaels
Jim Nantz
Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host
James Brown
Ernie Johnson
Brian Kenny
Mike Tirico
Scott Van Pelt
Outstanding Sports Personality – Reporter
Tom Rinaldi
Ken Rosenthal
Holly Rowe
Michele Tafoya
Tom Verducci
Outstanding Sports Personality – Event Analyst
Troy Aikman
Cris Collinsworth
Kirk Herbstreit
Tony Romo
John Smoltz
Outstanding Studio Show – Weekly
College GameDay, ESPN
Football Night in America, ESPN
FOX NFL Sunday
FOX NFL Thursday
Inside the NBA
Outstanding Studio Show – Daily
The Dan Patrick Show
MLB Tonight
NHL Live
Outside the Lines
Pardon The Interruption
SportsCenter
You can see the full list of nominees here. Also, the show was originally scheduled to take place on April 28 but has been postponed to an undetermined date, likely due to the impact of the coronavirus across the world.
No matter the winner of the award, congratulations are in order for yet another job well done for Belichick.
