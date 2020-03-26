Bill Belichick’s Latest Honor Didn’t Come From His Work on the Sidelines

When people who aren’t normally talkative are put in a position to speak, we sometimes learn they have a wealth of knowledge and can be captivating in these situations.

New England Patriots head coach and general manager Bill Belichick was a perfect example of this concept in 2019 when he did excellent work as a part of the NFL 100 All-Time Team panel.

Belichick isn’t known as a man of many words–at least not with the media–but his insight and delivery earned him a Sports Emmy nomination for outstanding personality in a studio analyst role.

The Hoodie has some great competition for the award which shows the honor of simply being recognized:

This excerpt from Belichick’s work on the show is proof of how utterly enjoyable he was on the program, and how much of a must-watch the series is for hardcore football fans. Belichick was great, but the entire series is packed with this kind of insider, on-the-field and sideline looks at the greatest players in the history of the NFL:

The 🐐 in the coaching world & now an Emmy nominee! BB was a 🌟 on the @NFL 100 All-Time Team panel. pic.twitter.com/Da8lQA23B5 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 26, 2020

Here is a list of the nominees in the most prominent Sports Emmy categories, per The Big Lead:

You can see the full list of nominees here. Also, the show was originally scheduled to take place on April 28 but has been postponed to an undetermined date, likely due to the impact of the coronavirus across the world.

No matter the winner of the award, congratulations are in order for yet another job well done for Belichick.

