New Ravens Defender Credits Baltimore Legend For Rise

The Baltimore Ravens have a legendary figure in Ray Lewis who’s play caught attention for a long time. In fact, one of the new players on the team admits to having a very soft spot for the play and leadership of Lewis.

Calais Campbell was added to the team last week in a trade, and recently, the Ravens had an interview with Campbell where he explained some of his personality traits. As he said, he loves to study greatness, and has read about the likes of Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and other phenomenal athletes.

Nobody, though, inspires Campbell to be the player he is quite like Lewis has.

“Ray Lewis has probably been the No. 1 guy I have studied throughout my life. Just, the way he speaks, the leadership. Also, his workout regimen. The motivation, the tenacity. He’s a guy I’ve studied a lot, so he’s definitely my favorite,” he said in the interview.

Campbell will be counted on to bring the same type of things to the Ravens, and it’s good to see he knows his history upon coming to his new location.

Draft Prospects Also Respect Ray Lewis

Love of Lewis as a mentor relates to the 2020 NFL Draft class, too. At the NFL Combine, several of this year’s top prospects admitted that they were inspired by the play of the Ravens great group, including Alabama’s Terrell Lewis as well as Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray. One of the pair admitted that he loved watching Baltimore’s top players when he were coming up through the ranks, and still does. The other was inspired by each.

#Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray said his favorite player growing up was @RayLewis. Said he watches Ray highlights before every game still to this day. — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) February 27, 2020

Alabama LB Terrell Lewis said he sees himself fitting in with Ravens. Said Ray Lewis and Terrell Suggs are two guys he looks up to. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) February 27, 2020

Obviously, the Ravens could use some help on the back end, and linebacker figures to be a big spot of need for the team that they could look to consider during the draft. The Ravens have plenty of options to consider, and those options might have plenty of experience understanding them and some of the team’s legends already.

That could make these potential fits seamless with the Ravens when all is said and done.

Ravens Offseason Needs

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as Eric DeCosta hints. Baltimore could use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, cornerback and linebacker could be on the docket as well.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many dramatic moves, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

Adding Michael Brockers to the mix after trading for Campbell could be seen as an excellent move for the Ravens to re-shape their needy front.

If either bring the level of passion that Lewis did, the Ravens will be in great shape heading into the 2020 season given how much the team needed to renovate their defense.

