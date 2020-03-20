Ravens Named Potential Fit For Veteran Linebacker

The Baltimore Ravens have made plenty of moves designed to renovate their defense, and more could be on the horizon very soon in the form of a well known veteran linebacker.

According to Michael Silver of the NFL Network, Clay Matthews, who was just released by the Los Angeles Rams, playfully admitted that he probably should have signed last year with Baltimore, and the Ravens might be a team to watch that considers him coming up in free agency.

Yes. Matthews nearly signed with the Ravens last year, and he joked that in retrospect he should have signed with them. I'd keep an eye on Baltimore as a potential landing spot. It would make a lot of sense. https://t.co/o89mlIovHY — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 19, 2020

Matthews ultimately ended up with the Rams last year even though the Ravens gave him a look, and the signing could be something that Matthews clearly regrets.

There’s a chance for him to make amends by signing with the Ravens this time around if there is indeed interest. In his career, Matthews has put up 519 tackles and 91.5 sacks. He’s more well known for his work with the Green Bay Packers, and at 33, still has some game left.

Ravens Offseason Needs

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as Eric DeCosta hints. Baltimore could use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, cornerback and linebacker could be on the docket as well.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many dramatic moves, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

Adding Brockers to the mix after trading for Calais Campbell could be seen as an excellent move for the Ravens to re-shape their needy front. Getting help at linebacker could be the next goal.

Ravens Could Trade Matt Judon

Now that Campbell and Brockers are in the mix, the Ravens could look to move one of their other high priced defensive ends, and it seems a virtual certainty that this will get done. Judon, who’s a homegrown talent for Baltimore, has a contract deadline he’s facing with the team. The Ravens, after watching some of the deals play out with other pass rushers on the market, could jump at the chance to get some draft picks or assets for Judon this offseason.

Recently, ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news that the Ravens could look to move on from Judon, and Schefter explained that the defensive end could be franchise tagged, then traded. Here’s a look at what he wrote on the case:

“Ravens defensive end Matthew Judon is a candidate for Baltimore’s franchise tag and trade inquiries from other teams, league sources tell ESPN, potentially continuing the recent trend of offseason trades featuring high-profile pass rushers. Other teams have noticed the impacts that Dee Ford and Frank Clark have had in San Francisco and Kansas City, respectively, and a contending team could try to pry Judon loose from the Ravens. Judon is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason, and the Ravens would like to bring him back, but they also are likely to listen if another team expresses interest in trading for him, according to sources.”

Plenty of teams could be looking to fill a void at pass rusher this offseason, and players who can pressure the quarterback well are always in high demand. The Ravens’ decision with Judon will be telling, as he is a key young player for their defense.

As Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network tweeted in the aftermath, it will be interesting to see if the Ravens decide to move on now.

Now the question is, will he play for the #Ravens or will someone trade for him? https://t.co/uUlgne9amK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2020

If Matthews is picked up, the Ravens could look to subtract another player.

