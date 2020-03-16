Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill Donates Meals to KC Families, Challenges Teammates to Match Him

As millions in the United States prepare to self-isolate amid new COVID-19 regulations, several are left figuring out how to support their household in the wake of reduced income for likely a prolonged period of time.

In an effort to help suppress those worries, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill announced Monday he is donating 6,000 meals to Kansas City-area families, challenging his teammates to do the same as well.

Cheetah’s statement reads: “The COVID-19 outbreak is changing our daily lives. Today, my foundation will be partnering with Harvesters to donate meals to families, and youth who are now without their free breakfast or lunch programs. Today, in partnership with Harvesters I am donating 6,000 meals to our greater KC community. I am challenging my teammates and our Chiefs Kingdom to help support all those facing these unprecedented obstacles. Stay safe, stay informed and support each other!!”

Some of the teammates Hill challenged include Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones, who the Chiefs franchise tagged on Monday.