Chiefs’ Chris Jones Drops Cryptic Tweet on Potential Future in Kansas City

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was instrumental in the Andy Reid’s men winning the franchise their first Super Bowl in 50 years. From the looks of a cryptic tweet the 25-year-old posted Friday, his tenure at Arrowhead Stadium has run its course.

“ hope that they know that I love em but, all good things must come to an end”….@iamkevingates — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) March 13, 2020

“Hope that they know that I love em, but all good things must come to an end…” were the Mississippi State product’s words, quoting a lyrics from popular rap artist Kevin Gates. As one other user finished the lyric, it certainly implies that he’s ready to set his sights on bringing the Lombardi Trophy to another franchise.

Fyi, more lyrics from the song he's quoting: "Heart too big, I guess my loyalty got used against me" https://t.co/2VvLGKDE8E — Robert Rimpson (@RRimpsanity) March 13, 2020

The Chiefs were reportedly set to franchise tag the Pro Bowler heading into the free agency period, with the intention on working out a long-term deal during the offseason. Given Jones’ recent post, seems like he wants out before conversations can even take place.

Even Andy Reid Is Unsure About Jones’ Future

Head coach Andy Reid was the featured guest on on 610 Sports Radio “Fescoe in the Morning” on Friday, and was naturally asked his thoughts about the situation. The 61-year-old’s remarks spoke well of Jones, but also appeared uncertain about his future in the red and white.

Via Arrowhead Pride: “Chris is a part of this team, a big part of this team — he helped us get where we were,” Reid said. “It’s crazy because in this business, we’re all expendable. That’s been proven over and over again. On the other hand, you’d like to keep everybody. But that’s not real. So would we like to keep Chris? Sure. But things happen in this business, and we’re all players and coaches. We’re all used to that, and so if he’s here, great, man. That’s a great thing. If he’s not, we’re going to keep plowing, man, and keep moving on, and we expect somebody else to step up and fill in that position. We get all of that… You’ve been in this thing long enough, I think we understand that. I think the fans understand that.”

It was a pretty safe answer, but it doesn’t really divulge anything the fans and critics weren’t already aware of. Considering Jones fought through injury to suit up in time for the Big Game in February, the possibility of him wearing another team’s jersey this upcoming season is a sight no Chiefs fan wants to see.

Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Jones’ Tweet

Under the impression that they will be without their star men on defense, Chiefs fans took the time to thank Jones on Twitter for his service and pleading him not to leave.

You do you and what’s best for you. Obviously we don’t wanna see ya go but football is a business for you and I get a business decision. Hope to see you in red and yellow next season but if I don’t I’m proud to have watched you play on our Super Bowl team. Thanks for the memories — Justin Manford (@Manf0712) March 13, 2020