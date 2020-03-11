Claressa Shields’ Brother Sentenced to a Year in Prison

Back in October, the fight between Ivana Habazin and Claressa Shields for the junior middleweight title was postponed after James Ali Bashir, who is Habazin’s trainer, knocked unconscious by an unidentified individual at the weigh-in in At Flint, Michigan.

The person in question would flee the scene, which took place at the Dort Federal Event Center.

A video featured on FightHype.com displays Bashir in a verbal altercation with an unknown individual. It is also unknown if the individual involved is the same person who later attacked Bashir. According to witnesses, Bashir was knocked unconscious for an estimated 20 minutes per ESPN. Before he left the venue on a stretcher and brought to McLaren Medical Center. Bashir was bleeding from his head after hitting the floor.

In the video, Bashir tells the unidentified individual to back up out of his face. Later, Bashir stated the individual “”Better sit your monkey a** down before you get slapped. You ain’t no man you better stay in a women’s place.”

Heavy’s Brandon “Scoop B’ Robinson Reported at the time someone shared with him that Ivana Habazin is “”scared for her life,” after her trainer Ali Bashir was knocked out. Robinson was also told that Shields is disappointed that the fight was called off.

The World Boxing Council weighs-in on the altercation back in October.

“With regards to the situation that occurred during the weigh-in ceremony previous to the fight, that has been canceled, between Claressa Shields and Ivana Habazin for the WBC super welter vacant title – the WBC strongly condemns any act of violence in any event related to our sport, and especially the horrible attack which took place in an official activity surrounding this event,” stated José Antonio Arreola Sulaimán of the World Boxing Council.

“The WBC is certain that the corresponding authorities will apply the full extent of the law to this regrettable incident. The WBC will monitor the investigation and resolution of the case, and will then determine if an actionable WBC violation of any WBC rule, regulation or code of ethics took place.”

Turns out Shield Brother Knocked Bashir Unconscious

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports reported that Claressa Shields’ brother Artis Mack pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault for sucker-punching later he fled the area on foot. A Flint police officer on duty at Walter Scott Elementary School across from the arena arrested him. Bahar had to be transported to the hospital, where he underwent surgery for his facial injuries.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ Sports, a judge ordered Mack on Tuesday to serve 365 days behind bars, but gave him 158 days credit for time served.

As for Claressa, she is looking to set up a super-fight between herself and Laila Ali last month. The junior middleweight champion revealed that there is $15 million on the table if Ali is willing to come out of retirement.