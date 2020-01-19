Laila Ali Beats Claressa Shields ‘No Questions Asked,’ Says Mavs God Shammgod

Last Thursday, recently, crowned WBC and WBO junior middleweight championship Claressa Shields issued a $10 million challenge to retired undefeated boxer Laila Ali. The winner would take home $10 million, and the loser will leave with $ 5 million. Heavy’s Brandon Robinson was the first to report it, and then Shields would make an appearance on TMZ Sports early Saturday afternoon.

“Let’s just keep it honest. Don’t say that I’m not talented because I’m the most talented female fighter there has been in the history of boxing.”

Ali was also interviewed last week on the “Sway in the Morning” and revealed that she would dismantle Shields if the fight ever took place because she isn’t talented enough.

If you are not familiar with Ali’s career, she is currently 24-0 as a professional and last fought in 2007, Shield is 18 years under than Ali and currently holds a 10-0 record.

“Laila Ali is all bark, no bite,” Shields said. “If a girl calls me out, I answer.”

Shields thinks Ali avoided Ann Wolfe in her prime. Wolfe is considered one of the best female boxers in the history of the sport. Instead, Sheilds believes Ali only fought low-level competition, and that helped her stay undefeated.

“She fought against soccer moms and probably strippers or something. I fight real fighters.”

God Shammgod Weighed in on the potential fight between the two

Before the Dallas Mavericks took on the Portland Trailblazers in Dallas on Friday night. I spoke with Mavericks’ assistant coach God Shammgod about the potential bout between Claressa Shield and Laila Ali to get his pick on who would win.

” Laila Ali would win no questions asked. She is the greatest of all-time said,” the dribbling specialist. Shammgod played only 20 games in the NBA after being drafted by the Washington Wizards in the second round of the 1997 draft but submitted his legacy in basketball history overseas.

Damian Lillard on how Historic Fight Could be for Women’s Boxing

After the Blazers fell to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night, Damian Lillard was asked to give his opinion on the potential between Claressa Shields and Laila Ali. it has been heavily documented that Damian Lillard is a huge boxing fan.

“I think they should do it, Claressa Shields is calling herself the greatest woman of all time before that it was Laila Ali. She retired an undefeated fighter, she is Muhammad Ali’s daughter, and they are two African American Women who dominated the sport and currently dominating the sport,” Lillard told Fanatics View.

“So, why not? I think it would be a big draw and it would be great for them to be compensated that way. Women’s boxing doesn’t have the same opportunities as men, similar to the WNBA and NBA. So, I think it would be a great thing for women’s boxing and a great thing for both of them. In the end, it would be a great way to settle that. Laila Ali is much older, and out of her prime, why not?”

