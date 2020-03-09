Impressive Stat Shows Clippers Remain Top Force in NBA

In the third installment of the Battle for Los Angeles on Sunday, it was the Lakers who came out on top, defeating the Clippers, 112-113 on Sunday at Staples Center.

Despite the loss for the Clippers, they are still in the driver’s seat for a top-two seed in the NBA Western Conference’s with a record of 43-20. They also control the season series over the Lakers (2-1) with one matchup remaining in April.

Along those same lines, the Clippers have been able to hold their own against teams who have records above .500 this season. Through 63 games, they are 19-12 against teams that above .500, trailing only the Lakers (20-11) in the Western Conference.

When you compare that record to the rest of the NBA, the Clippers are one of the best teams. The next three teams behind them are the Houston Rockets (17-12), Milwaukee Bucks (16-9), and Denver Nuggets (16-11).

Vs plus 500 comp this season. Lakers 20-11

Clippers 19-12

Rockets 17-12

Bucks 16-9

Nuggets 16-11

Heat 15-11

Pacers 13-14

Jazz 13-15

76ers 13-18

Mavericks 11-17

Raptors 10-14#NBA | #LakerCentral | #LakeShow https://t.co/eDrIWUfMUj — Laker Central Podcast🎙 (@LakerCentral365) March 9, 2020

That being said, it is still a solid record, especially with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George missing games due to load management and injury.

Speaking of George, ESPN’s Royce Young wrote a story last week regarding him. The NBA scribe asked Leonard about George’s potential but the team’s with the postseason looming.

“I don’t know,” he said about the Clippers. “Because I don’t know what our potential is. You never know how good a team can be. But we’re going to strive to be the best team we can. We’re not complacent. We want to keep getting better and hopefully reach the goal.” “He’s been doubled, he’s been on minute restrictions, he’s getting back healthy,” Leonard said about George. “It just depends what team plays us. You’ll see the Paul George you always see, or you’re going to see somebody making plays, doing his job. I’m happy with his play.”

The Road Ahead for the Clippers

After losing to the rival Lakers on Sunday, the Clippers’ next five games are against the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, and Nuggets.

Out of those five games, only Dallas (39-26) and Denver (42-21) have records above .500. In a strange coincidence, if the playoffs started today, Los Angeles would be taking on Dallas in the first round.

Additionally, the Nuggets are only a game behind the Clippers in the race for the second seed in the Western Conference. Therefore, next Wednesday’s game at the Pepsi Center could hold a ton of significance.

The Clippers’ Record Against Teams Below .500

While the Clippers have been superb against teams, who are above .500 and likely fighting for a playoff spot. They have been downright spectacular against teams, who have records below .500.

This season, the Clippers have a record of 24-8 against those particular teams. Luckily for them, their schedule this month features a ton of those teams.

As previously mentioned, they will take on the lowly Warriors (15-49) on Tuesday night and the Nets (29-34) on Friday night at the Staples Center to tip-off a three-game homestand.

After their Mar. 18 contest against the Nuggets, the Clippers will return home to face the Phoenix Suns (26-38) on Mar. 20 and then embark on a four-game east coast road trip between Mar. 23-Mar. 28.

During that road trip, they will play the New York Knicks (20-44), Nets, Detroit Pistons (20-45), and Charlotte Hornets (22-41). Finally, to end off the month, the Clippers return home to play the Indiana Pacers (39-25).

READ NEXT: Clippers’ Lou Williams, Jazz’s Mike Conley Get Eye-Opening Praise From Peer