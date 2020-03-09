Ex-Pro Bowl Tight End Labeled ‘Dream’ Target for Cowboys in Free Agency

Bleacher Report believes it’s plausible the Dallas Cowboys would swap broken-down tight ends this offseason.

Taking into account the need to replace Jason Witten, columnist Kristopher Knox dubbed Cincinnati Bengals TE Tyler Eifert a “realistic dream signing” for the Cowboys in free agency.

While injuries have been an issue for Eifert, a lack of use in Zac Taylor’s offense was a bigger problem in 2019. Eifert made just four starts but finished with 436 yards and three touchdowns. The 29-year-old should have plenty of strong years ahead of him. He has tremendous upside and with the injury risk should fit into Dallas’ long-term financial plans.

The Bengals first-round draft pick (No. 21 overall) in 2013, perpetually-injured Eifert is the epitome of risk-reward. Though he does possess evident pass-catching talent when on the field, his biggest problem is … getting on the field — and staying there. Case in point: Last year was the first time he’s logged an entire 16-game regular season; Eifert made just 14 appearances (five starts) from 2016-18.

His best statistical campaign came in 2015 when the 6-foot-6 former Notre Dame standout collected 52 catches for 615 yards and an eye-popping 13 touchdowns, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl.

Overall, across seven professional seasons, Eifert owns 185 career receptions for 2,152 yards and 24 TDs.

Eifert is a “name” player among a crowded crop of free-agent tight ends that includes Witten, Jordan Reed, Eric Ebron, Vernon Davis, and Marcedes Lewis.

Knox is correct in asserting Dallas likely won’t splurge at the position. But to assume they view Eifert — turning 31 in September — as an automatic upgrade over Witten, whose own body showed evident signs of decline in 2019, seems a tad misguided.

The Cowboys currently have restricted free agent Blake Jarwin entrenched atop the depth chart, with 2018 fourth-rounder Dalton Schultz behind him.

RFA Tender Reportedly Assigned to Jarwin

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys likely will place a second-round tender on the Jarwin, which would pay him roughly $3.3 million for 2020. If tendered, he’d still be allowed to negotiate with outside teams, and if an offer sheet were signed, Dallas would receive a second-round draft pick. They’d also have seven days to match the deal.

Jarwin’s agent, Kelli Masters, met with Dallas brass at last week’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, where the sides discussed a long-term contract for the 26-year-old, as previously reported.

The Cowboys reportedly also tendered RFA quarterback Cooper Rush ahead of free agency, which officially begins Wednesday, March 18 following a two-day legal tampering period.

