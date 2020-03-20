Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union & Zaya Reenact ‘Real-Life’ Clue Game With Candlestick

The Wades are either living through a real-life game of Clue or through the Tonya Harding Nancy Kerrigan scandal. Actress Gabrielle Union posted a video to her Instagram story that showed former NBA star Dwyane Wade with ice on his knee and a bandaged around his finger.

The video was all done in jest, as Union tries to get Wade to explain what happened. Daughter Zaya is nearby, trying to give her version of events. It seems there was some type of “attack” and a red candlestick was used as the “weapon.”

Union starts out her Instagram story by asking Wade to tell their followers what happened.

“Well I was coming around the corner putting all the meat and everything we need as a family into the freezer by myself and I was hit below the leg with a stick,” he said. “And I see the weapon.”

Zaya then interjects, questioning the veracity of his story.

“I was coming out of the garage putting away all the things we need as a family,” the former Miami Heat player reiterates.

“Zaya, Did you Tonya Harding dad,” Union jokingly asks. “You Jeff Gillooly-ed Dad? You took him out of the Olympics?”

Union was referring to Jeff Gillooly, the husband of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding hired Shawn Eckhardt to attack rival figure skater Nancy Kerrigan so she couldn’t compete in the Lillehammer Olympic Games in 1994.

Zaya wasn’t buying Wade’s version of events. “I’m sorry. He stabbed me in the back with a candlestick,” she said. “Literally I have the evidence.”

“That sounds like a game of Clue,” Union laughed.

Wade maintained all his injuries, including the one on his finger, came from protecting his family.

“He cut his finger on a zipper,” Zaya exclaimed. “I will hit this knee again if you lie.”

Union and Wade Are ‘Proud Parents’ Of A Child in the LGBTQ+ Community

Union and Wade have been outspoken about supporting Zaya, who told them over the summer she wanted to use she/her pronouns from now on. Zion, as she was named at birth, was now her “dead name.”

Zaya has known her identity since she was 3 years old.

It took some time for Wade to learn how to support his daughter.

“My daughter was my first interaction when it comes to having to deal with this conversation,” the former basketball player said in a February interview on Good Morning America. “Hopefully I’m dealing with it the right way. … Inside our home we see the smile on my daughter’s face, we see the confidence that she’s able to walk around and be herself and that’s when you know you’re doing right.”

Zaya has helped their family understand. Wade called her their “leader.”

“Zaya knew two things: she knew straight and she knew gay. But Zaya started doing more research. She was the one who sat down with us as a family and said, ‘Hey, I don’t think I’m gay.’ And she went down the list and said, ‘This is how I identify myself. This is my gender identity. I identify myself as a young lady,'” he said.

During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Wade and Union announced they’re “proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community.”

After the announcement went viral, Union praised Zaya on Instagram. “Meet Zaya. She’s compassionate, loving, whip-smart and we are so proud of her. It’s Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people,” she wrote.

