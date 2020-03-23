Top 5 WRs Remaining for Eagles to Target in Free Agency

The Eagles have emphasized defense in free agency, especially in their secondary. That strategy has been met with half-support from some fans.

Carson Wentz struggled mightily last season without any reliable playmakers in the nest. It was a problem rooted in injury more than low-level talent, although there are arguments to be made for both reasons playing a factor. The constant drops and inability to create separation certainly didn’t make Wentz’s job any easier.

By the end of the year, he was down to relying on practice-squad receivers (see: Greg Ward, Joshua Perkins, Deontay Burnett, Robert Davis) in crucial spots. They figured it out well enough to secure the NFC East crown but it’s a persistent problem that must be solved. Yet the Eagles have failed to sign any receivers so far in free agency and may be waiting to address the position in the upcoming draft. Just in case, there are still options out there on the open market.

Breshad Perriman

The 26-year-old’s top market value has been set at $8.7 million per year, according to Spotrac. It’s a figure that seems a bit higher than the Eagles had budgeted. Perriman, a first-round pick in 2015, remains the best and fastest (between 4.19 and 4.27 seconds in the 40) option out there. He’s also coming off a season in Tampa Bay where he set new career highs for receptions (36), receiving yards (645) and touchdowns (6). The receiver market is shrinking due to an incredibly deep and talented draft class, so the Eagles should be able to get Perriman down to their asking price.

Robby Anderson

Another guy who might be pricing himself out of top markets as teams become wary of committing $12 million per year to a speed threat. Anderson, who ran the 40 in 4.34, was heavily linked to the Eagles at last year’s trading deadline but no deal ever came together. The Jets were looking for a first- or second-round pick in exchange for Anderson and teams balked at the compensation.

People be so dumb.. The hardest route to run and complete in football is a Go not everybody can do that with ease.. Just press play. Players play coaches coach I don’t call plays and chose what routes I run I just advise & gotta execute 🚀 — Robby Anderson (@chosen1ra) February 25, 2020

The 26-year-old finds himself still without a home one week into free agency as the same concerns arise over his asking price. While Anderson’s numbers have declined since his breakout 2017 campaign, it’s not all his fault. The revolving door at quarterback in New York is often a curse for receivers. However, he still managed to haul in 52 balls for 779 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.

Devin Funchess

It seems like Funchess is injured all the time. Surprisingly, that’s a myth. The 25-year-old — yes, not a type as he turns 26 on May 21 — only played in one game last year for the Colts after suffering a broken clavicle. Prior to that, Funchess had only missed two games dating back to his rookie year. The former second-round pick in 2015 had been a productive playmaker for Carolina for many years: 161 receptions for 2,233 yards and 21 touchdowns.

This route from Devin Funchess was so filthy #Colts (📹: @Colts): pic.twitter.com/nQDre85bK8 — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) August 23, 2019

At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, he’s a legitimate red-zone threat and the perfect complement to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (assuming Alshon Jeffery leaves). The Eagles could get him on a one-year “prove-it” deal for $8 million since he’s coming off a major injury. Funchess earned $10 million last year in Indianapolis.

Phillip Dorsett

Dorsett can’t seem to get an iota of respect despite possessing decent size (5-foot-10, 192 pounds) and game-breaking speed (4.33 in the 40). The former Patriots receiver broke fast out of the gates in 2019 and then mysteriously disappeared from New England’s gameplan down the stretch. He finished with 29 catches for 397 yards and five touchdowns, small numbers that will make him a very cheap alternative for a receiver-starved team. Dorsett only made $2.5 million in 2019 and hasn’t made more than $3 million in a single season during his five-year NFL career.

Cam Phillips

The XFL is officially done for the year and the short-lived league’s top receiver needs a job. Phillips, an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech, led the league in targets (44), catches (31), receiving yards (455) and touchdowns (9) and does have some NFL experience after spending time on the Buffalo Bills practice squad in 2018. His speed was sort of a question mark (4.79 in the 40) coming out of college despite catching 236 balls for 3,027 yards and 17 touchdowns. To be fair, Phillips was recovering from sports hernia surgery at the time. He can play slot or line up on the outside. His speed seems competitive.

Has anything ever been as predictable as Cam Phillips dominating the #XFL from the jump?#Hokies pic.twitter.com/7bUQQSdFSF — Tim Donnelly (@DonnellySports) February 8, 2020

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!