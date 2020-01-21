Robby Anderson’s Cryptic Tweet Fuels Serious Eagles Rumors

Spirituality can cause emotion to flow freely from a person. Sometimes, it gets manifested and interpreted in the wrong way.

On other occasions, it is more concrete and specific. In the case of Robby Anderson, it appears to be a wishful fan base praying for their pass-catching savior to arrive. The talented wide receiver is technically still a member of the New York Jets, at least until NFL free agency begins on March 11.

Anderson posted a cryptic message to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon in which he exclaimed “I been seein 11.11 a lot lately” and hopeful Eagles fans interpreted it to mean the speedster was predicting he could be catching touchdowns from Carson Wentz in 2020.

Anderson, who has expressed a desire to play for a Super Bowl contender, wears No. 11 for the Jets while Wentz dons No. 11 for the Eagles. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that if you’re “seein 11.11 a lot” then it might indicate — strictly in football terms — that No. 11 is finding No. 11 early and often in the end zone. Wishful thinking, right? Probably.

I been seein 11.11 a lot lately — Robby Anderson (@chosen1ra) January 21, 2020

More likely the former Temple standout was talking about his “angel numbers,” or a sequence of numbers that carry divine guidance by referring to specific numerological meanings. The angel numbers of 11.11 tend to relay an important message from your guardian angels, per Secret of the Tarot, one that “determines your ability to manifest your desires and achieve your full potential.”

Eagles Fans Flood Anderson’s Twitter with Wentz Videos

That’s right. Eagles fans always figure out a way to make everything about football — and Robby Anderson’s tweet was too perfect.

Within minutes of the Jets receiver launching his message onto the internet, the comments and videos started flooding Anderson’s feed. Remember, Anderson’s name was at the center of swirling trade rumors last October at the NFL’s trading deadline with the Eagles involved in almost all of them.

GM Howie Roseman never pulled the trigger on a deal but that hasn’t stopped more speculation that Philadelphia will sign Anderson this spring as a high-priced free agent. They are desperate for burners at the skill positions.

The rumors went back into hyper-drive last week after reports leaked linking the Eagles to Jets offensive assistant coach Hines Ward. The Steelers legend has been considered a leading candidate to take over as wide receivers coach in Philadelphia, a move that could be a not-so-sneaky ploy to encourage Anderson to sign with the Birds.

“He’s a great resource because he’s done it at a high level consistently,” Anderson told the Jets’ official website about Ward on Sept. 2. “He’s a future Hall of Famer, so what more can I ask for? I’m picking his brain, and he’s more so telling me than I’m asking him, and I’m just staying on top of him.”

Either way, Anderson’s newest tweet has Eagles fans excited and hopeful of the New Jersey native coming to Philadelphia.

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!