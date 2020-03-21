Fighter Lands Vicious Comeback Knockout [WATCH]

From the brink of defeat! 🤯

Coner Hignett with a huge KO comeback at #CW113 pic.twitter.com/4FI4nMJf3M — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) March 20, 2020

With sports leagues and events suspended and canceled across the United States because of the COVID-19 coronavirus, a European MMA promotion provided an entertaining comeback knockout for fans around the globe. The knockout took place during Cage Warriors 113 at the BEC Arena in Manchester, England.

The bout was between a pair of flyweight fighters, Coner “The Hand Grenade” Hignett and Darren O’Gorman. The vicious finish came with less than three minutes left in the fight, and it was a match that Hignett was losing handily.

The Hand Grenade was able to rally, and he landed a massive right hook to the chin of O’Gorman which almost put the flyweight fighter out. Hignett followed up with two more savage right hands that knocked him.

Hignett got his hand raised, earning a KO victory two minutes and 12 seconds into the third round. With this victory, The Hand Grenade improved his professional MMA record to 8-5. O’Gorman’s MMA record fell to 6-5.

The UFC Postponed Their London Event This Weekend

Another MMA event was set to take place this weekend in England, and that was UFC Fight Night 171. The London card was headlined by two top welterweights, Tyron Woodley and Leon Edwards, but the event was canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The promotion didn’t cancel the event right away, however. The UFC attempted to move the event from London to the United States, but when the White House announced it’s recommendation of no more than 10 individuals gathered in one area, the UFC pulled the plug.

They also postponed their next two fight cards as well, UFC on ESPN 8 and UFC Fight Night 172. The next scheduled event is UFC 249 on April 18, but the card doesn’t have a venue. It was set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., but because of state restrictions, it can no longer take place there.

UFC president Dana White has been adamant that the main event of UFC 249, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. No. 1 contender Tony Ferguson, will happen, regardless of whether it’s in the United States or not.

