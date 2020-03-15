Jorge Masvidal Shreds Kevin Lee for Continuing to Fight After Tapping Out

A UFC fight card with one of the strangest atmospheres is over, and it ended with a little bit of controversy. UFC Fight Night 170 took place on March 14 in Brasilia, Brazil, at the Ginásio Nilson Nelson sports arena without a live audience. The only individuals allowed in the stadium were essential staff, and the fighters and their teams. This is due to the Governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, banning large public gatherings.

The main event featured a pair of lightweights. Kevin “The Motown Phenom” Lee took on Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveria in a back-and-forth battle. The fight ended in the third round when Oliveria caught Lee with a guillotine choke. The conflict happened right when The Motown Phenom tapped out, and the ref called an end to the fight. Once the referee stepped in, Oliveria let go of the choke, but Lee continued to wrestle Do Bronx.

Do Bronx got away from Lee after the judge broke them up, and The Motown Phenom protested the stoppage. One fighter who took issue with Lee’s antics after he tapped out was welterweight fighter Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal.

He took to Twitter to shred The Motown Phenom:

You should be cut for this bitch move. Tap and try to continue? One of the lowest things you can do hoe ass bitch https://t.co/M67EFkfUlm — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 15, 2020

First bitch move: misss weight. Second bitch move: tap and try to continue. Disrespectful to the sport and that’s the lowest thing you can do https://t.co/tqCMerQzjV — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 15, 2020

Charles Oliveria Continues His Impressive Win Streak

With his win over the No. 8 ranked lightweight Lee, the No. 13 ranked Oliveria extended his win streak to seven in a row. Each win has come via finish, five by submission and two by KO or TKO. He also extended his UFC record for most submissions in the promotion to 14.

After he got his hand raised, Do Bronx called out the winner of UFC 249’s title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, saying that he will be in the audience for the April 18 match. It’s not likely that Do Bronx will be next in line for a shot against the winner of UFC 249’s title fight, even though Oliveria will move up the rankings.

Oliveria improved his professional MMA record to 29-8, with one no contest.

Kevin Lee’s Return to Lightweight Derailed for the Moment

After a brief one-fight stop at welterweight, The Motown Phenom dropped back down to 155 pounds in November 2019 to take on Gregor Gillespie. Lee had a sensational performance, knocking out the previously unbeaten Gillespie with a savage head kick.

That win for Lee landed him the headlining slot against Oliveria, but Lee wasn’t able to keep the momentum going. The Motown Phenom missed weight for the bout, weighing in at 158.5 pounds. He then got finished by Do Bronx in the third round.

With the loss, Lee’s professional record dropped to 18-6, and 2-4 in his last six bouts.

