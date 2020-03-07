How to Watch Furman vs Wofford Basketball Online Without Cable

The No. 2 Furman Paladins (25-6) take on the No. 7 seed Wofford Terriers (17-5) in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference Tournament Saturday.

Furman vs Wofford Preview

The Terriers just handed the No. 8 seed Citadel a 93-76 loss to advance to the quarterfinal round.

“It feels great to get a win under our belt, especially in the SoCon tournament,” Wofford center Chevez Goodwin said. “I think we can build off this, honestly. I think we can come in tomorrow and do the same thing we did today. It’s not going to be easy. But you can throw out the seeds and the records and all that. This is a rivalry game. They don’t like our black. We don’t like purple. It’s as simple as that.”

Goodwin was one of five Wofford players to score 10 + points in the win, finishing with 15 points, while Nathan Hoover, who led the team in scoring during the regular season with 15.3 points a game, led the way for Wofford with 17 points.

Hoover says the Terriers have already moved on to the next. “Getting a win feels great,” he said after taking down Citadel. “But we have to get ready for a great game tomorrow. We know Furman is going to come out and play as hard as they can. We know we’re going to go right back at them. We can use this for sure. We can use this momentum and keep it rolling.”

As for the Paladins, they’re finishing off what became their most successful season ever. With its seven-man rotation, Furman has four players averaging in double figures led by senior guard Jordan Lyons, who is scoring 16.4 points a game.

“Everybody’s got real value,” Furman head coach Bob Richey said about his team this week. “I think that’s what makes us hard to deal with.”

The Paladins scored 77.1 points a game, and they gave up 68.3 points per contest, which is third in the Southern Conference. They will be facing a Wofford team that allowed 73.7 points a game during the regular season, so they will have their opportunities — although it won’t be a cakewalk by any means.

The teams have split their two regular-season meetings, with each team winning on its own court. Wofford won the first game, 66-52 on January 17, and Furman eked out a victory in their most recent matchup, a 67-66 nail biter at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It will be interesting to see how it plays out on neutral ground Saturday.

