Analyst Explains Which Rising Draft Star Lions Could Select

The Detroit Lions have plenty of needs heading into the NFL Draft, and the question that will circulate for the next few months is how best to address them.

After the NFL Combine, some answers came into play for the Lions, and quite possibly one of the top options has to be linebacker Isaiah Simmons. The Clemson product was all over the field over the weekend, and showed the type of skills that he so often did on the football field during the season. As a result, he could be in the mix for the Lions when they select at No. 3 overall in April.

As Yahoo’s Charles Robinson pointed out, when the tape is considered, Simmons is someone who makes perfect sense for the Lions and could now be in play for the team as a result of not only his testing, but what he managed to do on the field during college.

Some of those #Clemson highlights from Isaiah Simmons after he clocked that wicked 4.39 40-yard dash. Needless to say, you can see the sick closing speed for a 6-3 238 pound linebacker/safety. Gotta believe the #Lions will give him a look at #3 overall. pic.twitter.com/VvnG3YJcx4 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 1, 2020

Obviously, the highlights show just how good Simmons has been and what type of role he could fill for the defense needy Lions. With a flop NFL Combine, Simmons stock could have cooled. Now that he broke out in a huge way, the Lions eyes likely have been opened up even more to the possibility of selecting him when all is said and done.

Isaiah Simmons’ NFL Combine Performance

A true freak of nature, Simmons is a player who was expected to tear up the NFL Combine and did with excellent numbers in the 40 yard dash as well as showing his overall agility. A player who can play safety as well as linebacker, the Lions will have to love his versatility and ability to do plenty of things for the defense. After a solid performance during bowl season, Simmons showed up as a potential option for the Lions at pick No. 3 and that is likely to continue to be the case after the work this week. He could bring plenty to the mix for the team given what he showed on the field.

This speedy tape only serves to prove how much Simmons crushed the testing period and what he could bring to the mix.

Why Lions Should Consider Isaiah Simmons

Simmons was one of the most impressive players on the field all night long even in Clemson’s eventual defeat in the national championship. Simmons finished with 7 total tackles, 1 sack, 2 passes defended and 2 tackles for loss. The prospect has been a hot name on draft boards already, but he will become red hot after this game leading into the NFL Combine. A team in bad need of defense like the Lions have to be interested in getting to know Simmons more, and had to love what they saw on the field in Indianapolis.

At times, Simmons has done a bit of everything this season. The snaps he has taken in multiple spots show a player who can do a little bit of everything on the football field. Simmons remains an athletic freak of nature that might not have a clear position, and that’s exactly why he should appeal to the Lions.

Detroit needs football players in a big way, especially on defense, regardless of fit. If Simmons is the best football player, he should be in the mix to be selected as a versatile weapon for the team that could be a matchup nightmare for the team’s defense.

The Lions might have more pressing needs at certain spots, but Simmons is an intriguing prospect to remember. Passing on him could be dangerous, as he showed the goods toward being the next big thing in the NFL.

At the very least, Detroit’s eyes have now been opened wide to the possibility. That’s something the experts as well as the fans seem to understand well.

