5 Most Impressive NFL Combine Participants For Lions

Another NFL Combine has come and gone, and the Detroit Lions watched closely all weekend as prospects showed their stuff in front of evaluators in Indianapolis.

The Lions headed into the week with some obvious interests across the board, but who stood out in the biggest way for the team? There were multiple stars on both sides of the ball for the Lions who distinguished themselves that the team is likely happy to take the next step toward evaluating.

Here’s a look at the best of the best from the week that was in draft preparation for the Lions.

Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

Any time a wideout puts up numbers that are on par with Calvin Johnson, it’s going to generate attention, and should generate attention in Detroit. Claypool’s fit with the Lions would be interesting as the team already has Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, but there is little doubting someone with such speed and size could be an important part of the team’s rotation at the position. Henry Ruggs also impressed, but Claypool was the talk of the position with his numbers and skills. Obviously, the Lions have struggled to replace Johnson since he left, and if Claypool can play like the numbers indicate, he could go a long way toward helping that out. Depth at wideout will be key, and Claypool could provide it.

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

A true freak of nature, Simmons is a player who was expected to tear up the NFL Combine and did with excellent numbers in the 40 yard dash as well as showing his overall agility. A player who can play safety as well as linebacker, the Lions will have to love his versatility and ability to do plenty of things for the defense. After a solid performance during bowl season, Simmons showed up as a potential option for the Lions at pick No. 3 and that is likely to continue to be the case after the work this week. He could bring plenty to the mix for the team given what he showed on the field.

Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

Analysts noted that Gordon was a player who could be ideal for the Lions after his drill work, and quietly, he did a good job to impress. Gordon had an interesting career, putting up 5,596 yards and 48 total touchdowns in college. During the NFL Combine, Gordon impressed with his work to the point where he could be working his way up the draft board. Detroit has seen him at the Senior Bowl as well, so only time will tell if they are impressed enough to make him a selection when all is said and done. His work in Indianapolis shouldn’t have done much to dampen his stock.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

The Lions ground game has been inconsistent at best even with Kerryon Johnson in the fold, and while there were plenty of players to watch, Taylor may have had the most intriguing week. The Lions need a solid physical runner to go with Johnson, and while they have options on the roster, someone like Taylor would be a sneaky good fit. If the Lions don’t mind investing a bit in Taylor, he could help out in a big way given what he did at the NFL Combine. Taylor ran a 4.41 40 yard dash and also flashed explosiveness and showed he can catch. If Taylor is there in the second round, the Lions will have to consider it for their offense.

Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

The Lions wanted to see if Okudah matched the pre-draft hype he has generated, and that was obviously the case in a major way. The cornerback impressed with his speed and his measurements, which was huge as it related to his ability to make the case to be the pick at No. 3. Nothing the Lions saw should have diminished their interest in Okudah, and he remains firmly in play for the team after what he was able to do at the NFL Combine. All told, a great week for Okudah as it related to his ability to make a case for Detroit’s top selection.

