Seahawks’ Contract Offer to Jadeveon Clowney Reportedly Revealed

There has been a slow stream of news trickling out about Jadeveon Clowney’s free agency and how it impacts the Seahawks. The latest updates project Clowney is leaning towards signing a one-year contract and revisiting free agency in 2021 as the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson detailed.

“Status quo for Seahawks, free agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who hasn’t gotten the $20M average per year he’s seeking, per league sources. Weighing one-year deals after injuries last season, then re-entering market next year when salary cap is expected to rise significantly,” Wilson reported on Twitter.

As for the Seahawks’ offer, Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith reported that the Seahawks have proposed giving Clowney an annual salary of $18.5 million. This is below the $20 million threshold that Clowney is believed to be seeking in his new deal. The length of the Seahawks’ proposed contract is unknown but something in the three to four-year range makes sense given the team’s past history of deals.

“#Seahawks initial offer to Clowney was $18.5 million per year. As @AaronWilson_NFL reports, nobody has offered above $20 million to this point. Market hasn’t formed as hoped, but he’s holding out hope a bigger deal still is offered, which explains the delay in signing,” Smith tweeted.

The Titans & Jets Also Reportedly Have Offered Clowney a Contract

The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell reported that the Jets and Titans are two additional teams that Clowney is believed to be considering offers from. Smith noted that the Titans are likely the biggest threat to stealing Clowney from the Seahawks.

Titans and Jets are two teams I have heard through the pipeline made offers to Clowney, along with Seahawks. I still think he’s in that $18-19 million range, whether on 1-year or multi-year deal. There may be other teams in the mix – but I haven’t heard anything else…Tennessee makes a lot of sense for multiple reasons. Mike Vrabel used to be the linebacker coach, then defensive coordinator for the Texans, knows Clowney well. And they have financial room now with Casey being traded this week.

There Is a Chance Clowney Re-Signs With the Seahawks on a 1-Year Deal

If Clowney does sign a one-year deal, the question remains what that does to the Seahawks’ chances to re-sign the pass rusher, even if it for another season. The interesting thing is the Seahawks agreed not to franchise tag Clowney when they acquired him in a trade, but he may end up with a similar salary, if not less. Bell noted that a one-year contract “further increases” the Seahawks chances in the Clowney race.

“Jadeveon Clowney left weighing 1-year deals further increases chance he returns to #Seahawks. Prove to the market his worth for 2021 free agency when cap spikes, while playing for the team he’s comfortable/most familiar. Of course, SEA would want him for longer—at its price,” Bell explained on Twitter.