Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s Gives Update on Facial Injury [WATCH]

Joanna Jedrzejczyk took to social media to update her fans on her recovery following the brutal facial injuries she received in her match against Weili Zhang. On March 7, the two faced off in a 5-round back-and-forth bout for the strawweight championship at UFC 248. Zhang won the match by split decision, retaining her title.

During the match, Jedrzejczyk suffered a massive hematoma on her forehead. She recently took to Instagram to give an update on her injury:

Joanna Jędrzejczyk's recovery update 7 days after her all-time great fight against Zhang Weili. (via https://t.co/tQvu40SEUN) pic.twitter.com/oA945X2Z0v — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) March 15, 2020

