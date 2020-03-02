Los Angeles Lakers PG LeBron James: ‘Kiss My Ass’ [VIDEO]

If you want an honest answer, ask LeBron James.

“Kiss my ass,” he said.

But he said more.

“Anybody that says that ‘LeBron why would he do that while he’s playing? Is he showing a sign of weakness? He’s buddy-buddy with guys he’s going against.’ Tell them they can kiss my a–,” James said.

“With a smile too.”

Here’s more context:

James embraced Zion Williamson after the Lakers’ 122-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.

The three-time NBA Champion has been quite vocal about the next generation of NBA players. He recently credited Williamson, the Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Boston Celtics swingman, Jayson Tatum and Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young as the next crop of NBA talent that will make a splash.

“The kid is super special,” James said of Ja Morant following the Lakers’ 105-88 loss to the Grizzlies on Saturday.

“Like I said when we just played him in L.A., Memphis got a great one. They got a great one. So, the sky’s the limit for the kid.”

The league’s elderstatesmen, LeBron James is posting gargantuan stats for the Los Angeles Lakers. James is posting 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game.