Pro Bowl Defender Named Dream Free Agent Signing For Lions

The Detroit Lions have a ton of different options as they get set to tackle free agency in a few weeks, and most might be wondering what players fit them the best when all is said and done.

An answer has come to that question thanks to Bleacher Report and writer Kristopher Knox. Recently, Knox took a look at naming the realistic dream free agents for every team, and naturally, the Lions were included on the defensive side of the ball.

According to Knox, Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris is the team's dream scenario that is realistic in free agency.

“The Broncos have agreed to trade for cornerback A.J. Bouye, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Though not yet official, this deal likely means Denver also plans to move on from cornerback Chris Harris Jr. in free agency. If Harris is available, he would be an ideal fit for the Detroit Lions. Matt Patricia has traditionally utilized versatile defenders, and Harris is capable of playing on the outside and in the nickel. Harris would also fill a massive need for the Lions, who finished dead-last in pass defense. According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Lions tried to trade for Harris before the 2019 deadline. With Harris now set for the open market, they can finish their pursuit.”

Harris would be a good solution for a Lions team that has struggled on the back end for the last few seasons, but he does figure to be in big demand when the market opens up, which could force Detroit to look at other options at the same position.

Lions Pegged Best Team For Chris Harris

What’s the one bold move the franchise could make in order to do this? Recently, Knox wrote about that, and picked out the boldest move that every team could make this offseason in order to re-shape their roster.

When it came to the Lions, the choice was simple. Add to the defense in a major way by signing cornerback Chris Harris, formally of the Denver Broncos. Here’s a look at why Knox thinks that move would be so obvious for the Lions to make:

“Pass defense was a serious problem for the Detroit Lions in 2019, and the team didn’t help matters by trading safety Quandre Diggs. The Lions finished the regular season ranked dead last in passing yards allowed (284.4 per game). Expect Detroit to be active in its search for secondary help. Expect Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. to be high on the wish list. While Harris isn’t a former member of the New England Patriots—as a few of Matt Patricia’s free-agent targets have been—he does possess a trait long valued by the New England franchise: versatility. Harris is capable of playing in the slot or on the outside. He’s also able to thrive in both man and zone coverages. Adding him to the roster would give Patricia more flexibility with the back end of his defense, which can only help Detroit’s pass defense improve.”

Harris has been a solid player in Denver, putting up 518 tackles and 20 interceptions during his career. As pointed out, he’s got versatility and can be a player to do a little bit of everything in the team’s backfield.

The Lions tried to deal for Harris before the 2019 NFL trade deadline, so there could be the added benefit of some interest there.

Lions 2020 Cap Space

Detroit will have a decent chunk of change to spend this offseason, having restructured Matthew Stafford’s deal to push their cap space to around $50 million dollars for the coming season. With this money, the Lions will have multiple different needs to address including the defensive line, secondary as well as potential upgrades on offense.

The Lions could always open up more space with a few savvy moves, and there could be other cap casualties that might impact the team’s final salary number more dramatically ahead of March.

For now, though, the Lions have a decent amount of money to spend to patch several of the holes they will be dealing with.

Perhaps one of their expenditures could be Harris, an elite veteran cornerback. He might be a realistic dream when all is said and done.

