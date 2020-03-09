Lions Reveal Finalized Coaching Staff For 2020 Season

The Detroit Lions had some major changes after the season on their coaching staff, and finally, the team’s staff is complete as the 2020 offseason gets set to begin.

Monday, the Lions revealed their brand new coaching staff to the masses. The team has added everything from a new defensive coordinator to a new strength staff, and finally, all the names are known.

Here’s a look at the team’s brand new staff as revealed in a piece at DetroitLions.com:

Matt Patricia – Head Coach

Darrell Bevell – Offensive Coordinator

Cory Undlin – Defensive Coordinator

Brayden Coombs – Special Teams Coordinator

Kyle Caskey – Running Backs

Tony Carter – Defensive Assistant

David Corrao – Director of Football Research

Bo Davis – Defensive Line

Hank Fraley – Offensive Line

Steve Gregory – Defensive Backs

Morris Henry – Assistant Strength & Conditioning

Ben Johnson – Tight Ends

Tom Kanavy – Assistant Strength & Conditioning

Tyrone McKenzie – Linebackers

Robert Prince – Wide Receivers

Evan Rothstein – Head Coach Assistant/Research & Analysis

Sean Ryan – Quarterbacks

Josh Schuler – Head Strength & Conditioning

Stephen Thomas – Defensive Quality Control

Ty Warren – WCF Minority Coaching Assistantship

Leon Washington – WCF Minority Coaching Assistantship/Offense

Marquice Williams – Assistant Special Teams

Billy Yates – Assistant Offensive Line

Not surprisingly, some in-house names helped compose the majority of the staff that was unnkown. Promoting Steve Gregory to defensive backs coach and Hank Fraley to offensive line coach were the most obvious cases of coaches earning their role for the future based on the work they had already done with the staff. Detroit also hangs on to Sean Ryan as quarterback coach, which is solid news. They add former NFL stud lineman Ty Warren to their staff as well, as he is looking to break into coaching and will get a chance to work with the squad.

Detroit’s staff is now set heading into a make or break year for Matt Patricia and his entire group. Without a strong season, it’s possible this staff will be in jeopardy later in 2020.

For now, though, this is the group the Lions are counting on to lead them through

Lions Revealed Huge Coaching Changes

In early January, the team revealed they were parting ways with John Bonamego, Al Golden, Rodney Hill, Harold Nash, Brian Stewart and Chris White. Bonamego coached special teams, Golden was a linebacker coach, Hill and Nash worked together on strength training. Stewart was a defensive backs coach, while White coached tight ends.

Here’s a look at the statement from Matt Patricia, posted to DetroitLions.com:

“Today, our organization parted ways with John Bonamego, Al Golden, Rodney Hill, Harold Nash, Brian Stewart and Chris White. These decisions are never easy and I’m thankful for the effort these men gave our team. I will continue to evaluate our entire operation in the coming days and weeks and will always make decisions in the best interest of the team. I wish these coaches the best in their future endeavors.”

After that news, the reveal of hires quietly trickled out. The team added Brayden Coombs, then Cory Undlin and later, Tyrone McKenzie. All of the outside hires the team made were quite interesting in terms of the fact that the Lions went outside of the box in order to make them and add folks with major experience that could be waiting for a big shot.

This group will be the one counted on to lead the Lions in 2020.

