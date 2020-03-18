Devon Kennard Shares Heartfelt Goodbye With Lions Fans

The Detroit Lions revealed they were releasing linebacker Devon Kennard, and the decision was a surprise given how well Kennard played in recent years and how important he was for the team.

Kennard, who was a team captain, revealed a statement following the release, and had plenty of class on his way out in Detroit. Here’s a look at what he said:

My goal in life is to always leave a place better then I found it. I believe I did that in Detroit with the @detroitlionsnfl . Thank you to my teammates, coaches, the support staff and fans that made my experience in Detroit one that I will cherish forever. pic.twitter.com/79XSgk16eE — DK (@DevonKennard) March 17, 2020

The Lions also returned the favor with a statement of their own, clearly appreciating what Kennard had given them through the years.

Statement from #Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager Bob Quinn and Head Coach Matt Patricia pic.twitter.com/9gY3ph4lVl — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 17, 2020

The move to release Kennard was surprising, but quickly, the writing was on the wall with developments earlier in the week.

Devon Kennard Movement Became Rumored Tuesday

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Lions could release linebacker Devon Kennard. Garafolo reported the release was in the works for Kennard in Detroit.

#Lions are releasing LB Devon Kennard, source says. Bit of a surprise there. Team captain coming off back-to-back seven-sack seasons. Should have interest elsewhere. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2020

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network explained that while the Lions had not quite released Kennard yet, he is likely to be on the move via trade in the coming days. If not traded, the team could then release him.

A slight plot twist: The #Lions are having conversations with teams about trading Kennard. He’ll be on the move, but it could be in a trade. https://t.co/OTyg8rZkuG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Obviously, a deal could not be found, so Kennard ended up released in the end.

Devon Kennard Called Lions Release Candidate

Recently, Pro Football Focus put together a piece explaining moves teams should make this offseason, and writer Anthony Treash suggested potential cuts for every team. When it came to Detroit, Kennard was the suggested cut. Here’s what was written:

“Cutting Devon Kennard and bringing in Kyle Van Noy makes too much sense for Detroit and would be a great move. They played nearly the same exact role for their respective teams in 2019, and Van Noy was far better in it. Van Noy was actually a Lion himself at one point before he was traded to New England midseason in 2016. After playing mostly off-ball linebacker for most of his career, Van Noy transitioned to the edge and recorded a career-high 84.2 PFF grade in 2019, ranking 16th in the NFL. In the pass-rush, Van Noy ranked 34th in grade — over 50 spots ahead of Kennard, who had just a 58.1 pass-rush grade in 2019 and has never eclipsed a 60.0 pass-rush grade in his four seasons with 100-plus pass-rush reps (has two with fewer than 100).”

Cutting Kennard would seem to be counter productive for the Lions, as he was one of their better sack artists the last few years and fits seamlessly with the defense, but the suggestion here is the team make a free agency play for Kyle Van Noy in order to fill in for Kennard.

Devon Kennard Stats

In his career, Kennard has been sneaky productive, and has been a great signing by Bob Quinn since he pulled it off in the 2018 offseason for more reasons than just his leadership.

So far, as a member of the Lions, Kennard has 95 tackles, 13 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 touchdown so far in his career. The touchdown came this season against the New York Giants and was a memorable play.

Obviously, Kennard has to revel in the fact that he made this play against his former team. A few years back, Kennard elected to sign with Detroit in free agency, and he’s been another find by general manager Bob Quinn. So far in his Detroit career, Kennard has been a sack man for the team, putting up plenty in 2018 in his first season with the team. Kennard had never scored a touchdown in Detroit, so it was a nice feather in his cap in order to do so for the Lions, especially against New York.

Kennard is an aggressive player, so it was nice to see his instinct to score pay off. It was his first touchdown in a long time which was fun to see. Defensive players don’t usually get a chance to get in the end zone, and for Kennard to do it in this manner against his former team was certainly excellent.

Kennard has been a big play machine, so the Lions will now have to have a plan to replace him.

With this class, it might be tough to do.

