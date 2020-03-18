Analyst Grades Lions Biggest Free Agency Agreements

The Detroit Lions have reached plenty of agreements on the free agent market as the 2020 NFL offseason pushes to begin, and there are no shortage of opinions on how they should be graded on some of their earliest work.

Recently, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell put together a piece breaking down real time grades for most of the signings coming in. While Detroit has made a few moves, not all have been graded. According to Barnwell, Detroit’s moves can be ranked as average at best right now.

The team’s move to sign Collins got a C+ from Barnwell, and the analyst isn’t sure that the move will pay off in the end how the Lions hope given Collins is once again moving outside New England. Here’s what he wrote:

“I figured that Collins and New England could come to terms and find common ground on a deal that would keep him in Foxborough at a bit of a discount. Instead, Collins found the next-best thing, as he signed with former Patriots executives Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia in Detroit on a three-year, $30 million pact with $18 million guaranteed. Outside players have seemed to get worse after joining the Lions under Patricia, which doesn’t bode well for Collins’ chances. The Lions need to carve out a specific role to play to his athleticism and unique instincts, and that takes work. Belichick also had a pair of linebackers who could rotate in the same role with Kyle Van Noy and Dont’a Hightower. Christian Jones and Jarrad Davis aren’t the same caliber of linebacker. It would take the 2019 version of Collins to excel under this deal, and that guy didn’t make the trip from the Patriots to the Browns the first time Collins hit free agency.”

When it came to the team’s move to sign Chase Daniel, Barnwell was also pessimistic. A D+ was his grade for the move, considering the analyst doesn’t think Daniel serves a purpose with the Lions. Here’s what he wrote:

“I used to think that the only thing in the way of Daniel collecting untold millions of dollars for years to come was the possibility that he might reveal himself to be an ordinary backup quarterback who isn’t worth millions. After he mostly threw checkdowns in his three starts with the Bears and went 1-2 with one of the league’s best defenses, though, the Lions are giving him $4.4 million per season. It’s not even as if the Lions can pretend that he’s going to mentor a young quarterback like Mitchell Trubisky, either, given that their starter is veteran Matthew Stafford. Chase is going to continue to be on the case until he’s well into his 40s.”

Whether Barnwell likes the moves or not, it’s hard not to see how they might impact the Lions. The team needed help at linebacker and also a competent backup quarterback. Those are things that they got.

Lions Free Agency Signings

The Lions have reached reported free agency agreements with offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai, linebacker Jamie Collins, quarterback Chase Daniel and defensive lineman Nick Williams. The group upgrades some important spots on the team, and will help the Lions boost the spots that are most needed for 2020. The Lions have managed to get things going quickly and effectively this offseason in free agency to be able to try and reshape their team.

Lions Free Agency Needs

The Lions still have to find a way to solve plenty of needs, even as they have managed to do a good job to check off some of their biggest problems thus far. The team needs help at defensive tackle, cornerback, running back and perhaps safety, so obviously, there are still big moves to make in the coming weeks and days.

READ NEXT: Nick Williams Sends Message to Lions Fans