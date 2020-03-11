Lions Free Agent Shares Thoughts About Leaving Team

The Detroit Lions have already apparently made one tough choice in free agency, deciding to allow guard Graham Glasgow to walk. It’s a decision that many fans are confused about, and one that Glasgow himself is upset by.

Speaking to the Detroit Free Press and writer Dave Birkett, Glasgow was asked about the decision of the Lions to apparently let him walk and test free agency. It’s something which the player that was a draft pick of the team just a few years ago is a bit disappointed about.

Here’s what he told Birkett:

“I’m bummed that I’m not able to stay cause I love Michigan and I love the Detroit area, Ann Arbor,” Glasgow told the Free Press in a phone interview Monday night. “I’ve been here for almost about a decade now and it’s awesome and I really, really like the guys in the locker room and I think we have a good team and a good group of guys. So in that regards, it sucks. But you don’t play football forever, so I think that being able to go somewhere else and make some money is an exciting thing.” Glasgow, who spent five seasons at Michigan football and played the last four years with the Lions, will be one of the most coveted offensive linemen in a free agent market that should be flush with cash regardless of whether players approve a new collective bargaining agreement this weekend.”

Glasgow played football at Michigan and made the seamless transition to Detroit, which is not that far down the road from Ann Arbor. To that end, it makes sense that he would be frustrated to leave. Now, the Lions will have to patch another hole up front as a result.

Graham Glasgow Jets Free Agency Target

Interest could find Glasgow quickly. According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, Glasgow figures to be on the radar of the New York Jets when free agency gets going in a week’s time. According to Hughes, it’s just one of the many targets the Jets could have up front in the coming days.

Joe Thuney & Graham Glasgow are obviously atop the #Jets wishlist once the legal tampering period begins Monday. Another name I’d keep an eye on: Carolina’s Greg Van Roten. Jets have done their homework on him, I’m told. Makes sense, too. He’s likely in that $8-$10m APY range. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 10, 2020

Glasgow now seems like a sure bet to leave the Lions, who don’t look prepared to invest big money to keep their home grown offensive line talent on the roster.

When Glasgow becomes a free agent, expect him to attract plenty of interest quickly.

Graham Glasgow Stats

Drafted by the Lions in the third round in 2016 out of Michigan, Glasgow has been a find for the team in terms of versatility up front. He’s able to play center and guard, and has bounced around a few times in his career between those positions. As of now, he’s a guard considering the emergence of Frank Ragnow at center.

So far, Glasgow has played in 55 career games, starting 51 in the NFL. Those are solid numbers for any player, much less a guy who was a third round pick. It’s safe to say that Glasgow has managed to do well to stick in the league and make an impression.

If he were to test free agency, Glasgow would probably be a second or third wave signing which would likely work in to fill depth for a team. That’s exactly the role he has played and played well during his time with the Lions.

It might make sense for the Lions to keep him, but it could make more sense for Glasgow to move on at this point in time. It sounds as if he will be drawing plenty of interest on the open market when all is said and done, and the Jets could be a team very interested soon.

It doesn’t mean Glasgow is very happy about leaving, though.

