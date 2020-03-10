Lions Offensive Lineman Reportedly Free Agent Priority For Jets

The Detroit Lions now seem more poised than ever to let Graham Glasgow walk away in free agency, and there’s already a team that could be poised to take a shot at signing him.

According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, Glasgow figures to be on the radar of the New York Jets when free agency gets going in a week’s time. According to Hughes, it’s just one of the many targets the Jets could have up front in the coming days.

Joe Thuney & Graham Glasgow are obviously atop the #Jets wishlist once the legal tampering period begins Monday. Another name I’d keep an eye on: Carolina’s Greg Van Roten. Jets have done their homework on him, I’m told. Makes sense, too. He’s likely in that $8-$10m APY range. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 10, 2020

Glasgow now seems like a sure bet to leave the Lions, who don’t look prepared to invest big money to keep their home grown offensive line talent on the roster.

When Glasgow becomes a free agent, expect him to attract plenty of interest quickly.

Graham Glasgow Might Test Free Agency

Glasgow, one of the better finds from Bob Quinn’s first draft in 2016 with the team, commented himself recently that he could be ready to test free agency, and didn’t provide much of an update when asked about potential negotiations between the Lions and himself.

Lions OL Graham Glasgow said Friday "at this point in time it would be almost dumb not to" test free agency. He said he's "hoping to talk" to the Lions and that he thought a deal might have gotten done already and that he could be back. But he didn't… https://t.co/0CONOaPgPt — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 27, 2019

Glasgow has been one of the more durable, consistent offensive linemen the Lions have featured the last few seasons. While others have gone in and out with injury, Glasgow has been a stable force at two separate positions up front. To that end, it’s interesting the Lions would want to move on and not be motivated to give him a new contract.

The only thing left to see is what happens with Glasgow, and if he will have played his last game in Week 17 for the Lions. It now seems as if that’s the case.

Graham Glasgow Stats

Drafted by the Lions in the third round in 2016 out of Michigan, Glasgow has been a find for the team in terms of versatility up front. He’s able to play center and guard, and has bounced around a few times in his career between those positions. As of now, he’s a guard considering the emergence of Frank Ragnow at center.

So far, Glasgow has played in 55 career games, starting 51 in the NFL. Those are solid numbers for any player, much less a guy who was a third round pick. It’s safe to say that Glasgow has managed to do well to stick in the league and make an impression.

If he were to test free agency, Glasgow would probably be a second or third wave signing which would likely work in to fill depth for a team. That’s exactly the role he has played and played well during his time with the Lions.

It might make sense for the Lions to keep him, but it could make more sense for Glasgow to move on at this point in time. It sounds as if he will be drawing plenty of interest on the open market when all is said and done, and the Jets could be a team very interested soon.

