Lions Free Agency Signing Ranked Amongst NFL’s Worst

The Detroit Lions signed offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai as one of their first big splashes of the 2020 NFL free agency period, and it’s a decision which folks still are lining up to bash.

The latest to have reservations about the deal was Bleacher Report and writer Martin Fenn. On a list of the worst moves in free agency, Vaitai’s deal was rated to be the No. 5 worst choice during this period.

Here’s a look at why Fenn feels this to be the case:

“Halapoulivaati Vaitai is more of an upside bet than anything, and yet the Detroit Lions will give him big money. Detroit agreed to sign Vaitai to a five-year, $50 million deal even though he has made just four starts in the last two years and was on the field for just 41 percent of snaps last season. Sure, Vaitai filled in for Jason Peters during the 2017 Super Bowl run, but that was two-plus years ago. The Lions needed to upgrade their line regardless of whether they trade quarterback Matthew Stafford, but they—much like the Dolphins—could have used the consistent, veteran presence of Bryan Bulaga. Vaitai will be only 27 in June, so this could become a nice deal if he contributes immediately. But for now it is a head-scratcher, especially because the prized Jack Conklin agreed to sign with the Browns for $42 million (albeit at $14 million per year) and Bulaga signed with the Los Angeles Chargers for just $30 million.”

While it’s true the Lions could have signed a different player, it’s also true that the contract with Vaitai isn’t so bad. The team can get out in the second year, and the hope is that Vaitai can become a solid starter for the team. It’s a gamble, and it will be interesting to see if it works out.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai Contract Ripped Elsewhere

Detroit will reportedly give Vaitai a 5 year, $50 million dollar contract, and that’s something which former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi was none too pleased with. After the agreement was leaked, Lombardi took to Twitter to criticize the move, wondering if the Lions had paid attention to how Vaitai had played in 2019.

Did the Lions watch Halapoulivaati Vaitai this year? — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) March 16, 2020

It wasn’t simply Lombardi wondering about the move, though. Peter Bukowski pointed out some stats which prove the tough season Vaitai had on the field in terms of pass blocking and how poorly he graded out for his work on the field.

62nd in pass block grade last year out of 88 qualifiers. 78th out of 85 the year before. What. Is. This. https://t.co/ycFcgwtjag — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) March 16, 2020

The Lions will hope that Vaitai’s versatility and ability to be a solid run blocker will mean the most in the end. Still, that doesn’t chance the fact that several people aren’t exactly thrilled with the team’s big expenditure.

Lions Agreed With Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Last Monday, according to reports, the team agreed to terms with Vaitai, an offensive lineman formally of the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL insider Adam Caplan revealed that the Lions would be signing Vaitai to a five year contract that would be worth $50 million dollars.

Former #Eagles OL Big V agrees to a deal with the #Lions: 5 years, $50m, source said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 16, 2020

As Caplan also noted, Vaitai is likely to play right tackle for the Lions.

Big V will play RT for the #Lions, which had been the expectation for him from the teams I spoke with at the combine. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 16, 2020

Vaitai will now replace the released Rick Wagner up front in Detroit, and will be charged to be better than some of the expectations folks have for him.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai Statistics

Vaitai, out of TCU, is only 26 years old and has 20 career starts under his belt from his time with the Eagles. Vaitai has also played in 55 NFL games in his career, and was a former fifth round pick of the Eagles in 2016.

Vaitai helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII, and is an up and coming lineman. The team will now try to change their fortunes up front with a key free agent who can play either tackle spot or guard, even though Vaitai is an offensive tackle by trade.

That versatility was likely the huge selling point in the end for the Lions, as Caplan pointed out.

The team only hopes the move turns out well for them to prove some of the naysayers wrong.

