Top 5 NFL Free Agents Available For Lions To Sign

The Detroit Lions have been very busy in free agency thus far, and have done a solid job to check off plenty of huge needs that leads many to believe the team is in strong position for the 2020 season.

Even though that’s the case, what do the Lions have left to do that could help them out further? Though plenty of heavy lifting has been done, the Lions still have plenty of chances to change the outlook for their team, and there are great options out there to

Who are the best players for the team to look at for the next week of free agency? Here’s a look at the names.

Logan Ryan, Cornerback

The Lions have added Desmond Trufant into the mix, but subtracted Darius Slay, which undoubtably leaves a major hole in the team’s backfield. So what next? It’s possible the Lions simply bide their time until the NFL Draft, but a guy like Ryan is also an interesting possibility given his scheme fit within Detroit’s defense and with Matt Patricia. Ryan might be looking for a big number on the open market, but if the Lions are able to get him to budge a little bit, it could be beneficial for their defense to add another solid cover corner for the scheme.

Everson Griffen, Defensive Line

Griffen, to this point in his career, has been one of the most dynamic players up front in the league with 355 tackles and 74.5 career sacks. He’s 32 years old, but has proven himself as a dynamic defender capable of wreaking havoc. Griffen’s sack total of 8 from 2019 would have been the highest on the entire Lions defense itself.

More than this, Griffen has always been a thorn in Detroit’s side. In his career, he has consistently exposed the Lions’ offensive line to the tune of 16 career sacks, the most of any team he has ever played in the league. If the Lions can’t beat Griffen, they may as well try to sign him in order to get more production up front and prevent their own quarterback from getting hammered in the process. A pass rusher is still needed, and Griffen could be a solid value buy for the team.

Devonta Freeman, Running Back

No question that Freeman would fit the Lions as a guy who would have been useful not just in 2019, but in 2020 as well. While his numbers have slipped this past season considering just 656 rushing yards, Freeman has been a dynamic weapon before as evidence of his 32 career touchdowns.

Freeman’s contract ran through 2023, and while the question might be how much he has left, the Lions could use him as a solid complement to Kerryon Johnson. Freeman has been good at catching the ball as well, which would have been an asset to the Lions and their offense this past season, given their hot start. Safe to say Freeman could give them a boost at a nice price.

Dion Lewis, Running Back

Lewis has been a productive player during his career, putting up 2,310 yards and 11 touchdowns. He came from Pitt as a fifth round pick of the Eagles, bounced around and had the most productive years of his career thus far in New England where he helped the team capture Super Bowl LI. Following that time, he signed a lucrative free agent deal in Tennessee, but hasn’t exactly lived up to the money, leading perhaps to the situation he is in at the moment. The Lions could get Lewis under contract and help him to be an integral part of the offense.

Shelby Harris, Defensive Tackle

Harris has bounced around in the league a bit, coming in as a seventh round pick out of Illinois State in 2014 of the Oakland Raiders. He’s put up 136 tackles, 14 sacks and 1 forced fumble during his time in the league, which most recently played out in Denver but also wound through the Jets and Cowboys.

Harris is a thick nose tackle, which is something the Lions defense could be lacking in a big way lately. He could be the prototypical plugger for Matt Patricia’s front, even as the team has signed Danny Shelton. The pair could be a dynamic duo up front in the trenches.

