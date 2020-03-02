Luka Doncic Autograph Session in Chicago Goes off Rails [WATCH]

Dallas Mavericks All-Star guard Luka Doncic is an international phenomenon. So, it would only be natural for fans in opposing cities salivating at the chance to meet the sophomore sensation, let alone receiving an autograph from him.

The Dallas Mavericks are in Chicago to take on the Chicago Bulls this evening at the United Center, the house that Michael Jordan built. On Sunday night, fans were able to get autographs from the second year All-Star. The session was supposed to be just a short event, but it turned into a melee. Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning shared a video of the autograph session below.

Most cities’ autograph seekers are pretty respectful, but these guys got out of hand. pic.twitter.com/FWsAcKGSIC — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) March 2, 2020

Doncic is averaging 28.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game in 48 games for the Dallas Mavericks this season.

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a 111-91 victory in Minnesota over the Timberwolves in a game that Doncic sat out of due to a left thumb injury. Doncic suffered the last week at the beginning of the Mavericks’ four-game road trip in San Antonio against the San Antonio Spurs. In Doncic absence against the Timberwolves, Kristaps Porzingis dropped 38 points and nabbed 13 rebounds and dishing four assists, while Seth Curry also chipped in with 27 points and four assists.

Over the last couple of games, Curry has been scoring spark plug for Dallas as he as averaged 22.5 points, including a career-high in points with 37 in a loss against the Miami Heat this past Friday in South Beach.

After the win on Sunday night against the Timberwolves Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle talked about Curry’s ability to shoot the three-ball against Miami and Minnesota.

“Coming into this year, you look at the stats and the metrics, he was top five all-time I believe coming into this year just based on efficiency, so I’m not surprised,” coach Carlisle said. “I played against his dad, I coached against his brother, and him, too, early on when he was getting spot minutes with (other) teams.

“He really had his breakout year with us in 2016-17. That was great to see. Then from there, the rest has been pretty well documented. He dealt with some health issues and now really has gotten his feet solidly underneath him.”

Update on Luka Doncic Playing Status Against the Chicago Bulls

Dallas Mavericks’ guard Luka Doncic sat out last night’s game against the Timberwolves and according to Dwain Price of Mavs.com

Luka Doncic (sprained left thumb) and Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) are listed as probable for tonight's game against the Bulls, and Jalen Brunson (right shoulder sprain) will not play. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. from the United Center. @dallasmavs #Mavs — Dwain Price (@DwainPrice) March 2, 2020

Almost an hour ago [12:27 PM] Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reported that Kristaps Porzingis out, Doncic and C-S probable, Curry questionable.

Porzingis out, Doncic and C-S probable, Curry questionable. pic.twitter.com/F21OFmjZWp — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) March 2, 2020

The Dallas Mavericks are currently in seventh spot with a 37-24 record in the Western Conference and a half-game behind the Thunder for the sixth spot.