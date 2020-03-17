Buccaneers Listed as Favorite to Land Both Tom Brady & Pro Bowl RB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have emerged as one of the favorites to land Tom Brady, but the team has also been linked to former Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon. The Bucs are listed as the Vegas favorite with +250 odds to land Gordon, per USA Today. The Bucs are also top in the Vegas odds to sign Brady, but the Chargers are believed to be in the running for the veteran quarterback as well.

Regardless of what happens with Brady, the Bucs have a hole at running back after last season’s failed experiment of Ronald Jones Jr. and Peyton Barber. ESPN’s Mike Clay threw out a few possibilities for Gordon including Tampa Bay.

“So…where is Melvin Gordon going? Falcons low on cap space. Tampa? Detroit? Denver? Buffalo? KC if they free up cap space?” Clay noted on Twitter.

Radio personality Dan Sileo suggested that offensive tackle Trent Williams and Gordon could follow Brady to the Bucs.

“@TomBrady loves @BruceArians and the @Buccaneers are going to land it looks Melvin Gordon…The signing of @TrentW71 could follow who ever signs

@TomBrady…..trent is still uner contract with the @Redskins..but the Skins have given #71 permission to look for a trade,” Sileo explained on Twitter.

The Falcons & Bucs Are 2 Possibilities for Gordon

NFL Network’s Michael Fabiano noted that the Falcons, Dolphins and Buccaneers are the three teams that make the most sense to sign Gordon. The Dolphins agreed to terms with Jordan Howard making them an unlikely fit for Gordon.

“Melvin Gordon’s market shrunk a bit more today. It’s down to Atlanta, Miami or Tampa Bay if he’s to see a true featured role in 2020. Those teams might fill backfield voids in the draft,” Fabiano tweeted.

Colin Cowherd Reported That Brady Will Sign With the Buccaneers

Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd reported that Brady will sign with the Buccaneers. If Brady does end up in Tampa Bay, it will be interesting to see if the Buccaneers will also pursue Gordon.

“I believe it’s down to the Chargers and Buccaneers… I’m hearing Tampa Bay for Tom Brady,” Cowherd noted, per Fox Sports.

Gordon is unlikely to find the massive deal he was expecting just a year ago. The running back is coming off a down season with the Chargers after holding out at the start of 2019.

Gordon has only rushed for more than 1,000 yards once in his career back in 2017. Gordon may not be putting up massive rushing yards, but he has been very active in the passing game. The running back has 40 or more receptions in each of the last four seasons.

If the Bucs can find a way to sign both players, Gordon would be the most talented running back Brady has played with in quite some time. The challenge for Gordon has been staying on the field as the rusher has played in 12 games in each of the last two seasons.

Gordon has played his entire career for the Chargers but seems unlikely to return even if Brady heads to the West Coast. The Chargers signed Austin Ekeler to a long-term extension earlier this offseason.