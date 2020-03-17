Tom Brady Announces He Is Leaving Patriots With Heartfelt IG Post

The next time we see Tom Brady on the football field he will not be wearing a Patriots jersey. Brady announced he will not be re-signing with the Patriots, but did not indicate what team he will sign with in free agency. Brady took to Instagram to offer two heartfelt messages to Patriots fans admitting his “football journey will take place elsewhere.”

Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments. I have been privileged to have the opportunity to know each and everyone of you and to have the memories we created together.

The Bucs & Chargers Are 2 Potential Landing Spots for Brady in Free Agency

Brady will be free to sign with another team on Wednesday, March 18, but can continue meeting with other teams. Two teams that have been linked to the former Patriots quarterback are the Chargers and Buccaneers. Both the Titans and Raiders have already made moves to solidify the quarterback position. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Bucs have already offered Brady a $30 million deal.

“The #Bucs made a strong offer to QB Tom Brady believed to be $30M or more. The #Chargers did, as well. And now, he’s leaving New England,” Rapoport noted on Twitter.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer indicated that the Bucs and Chargers are the two front runners for Brady but wondered if more teams could get involved now that the quarterback is officially leaving New England.

“Both the Buccaneers and the Chargers have maintained an interest in QB Tom Brady. And as it stands now, that would be appear to be the market. Could that change? We’ll see,” Breer tweeted.