Stefon Diggs Posts Cryptic Tweet Leading to Trade Speculation

With numerous leagues currently taking a leave of absence due to the coronavirus, many fans were looking to the opening day of legal tampering in the NFL as their escape from the current sports-less world. So far, it has yet to disappoint.

While there’s been a ton of movement on the free-agent front, trades of big name stars have stolen the show thus far. Former All-Pro running back David Johnson was shipped off to the Houston Texans. Speaking of the Texans, wideout DeAndre Hopkins was dealt to the Arizona Cardinals.

Now, another superstar receiver appears to potentially be on the verge of being dealt.

Stefon Diggs Hints at Potential Trade

While the NFL world was busy doing their best Pikachu face impressions upon hearing the shocking news of the DeAndre Hopkins’ trade, Minnesota Vikings wideout Stefon Diggs took time out of his day to let the world know that “it’s time for a new beginning.”

it’s time for a new beginning. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 16, 2020

Diggs didn’t stop there, throwing more fuel to the fire about a possible trade. A fan responded to Diggs’ comments by throwing shade at the receiver’s history of numerous Twitter outbursts, all of which have ultimately led to nothing thus far. Diggs’ response to the fan asserted that this time will be different.

Stefon Diggs is still talking. “Somethings going to happen.” pic.twitter.com/Xonxn8Vmfb — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 16, 2020

Teams Monitoring Diggs as a Potential Trade Target

As you can expect, Diggs’ cryptic tweet has led to speculation that the Vikings star could be the next domino to fall amid the trade whirlwind that has captivated the league in the early part of the new year.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “there are teams interested and monitoring Vikings WR Stefon Diggs, but nothing active.”

Diggs, who signed a five-year, $72 million deal in 2018, would create $9 million in cap charges, but also a net gain of $1.9 million for the Vikings if he were to ultimately be dealt.

Fittingly enough, Diggs’ comments come on the heels of Minnesota inking quarterback Kirk Cousins to a two-year extension through the year 2022. Diggs, along with fellow Vikings receiver Adam Thielen, has on numerous occasions voiced his displeasure with Cousins in the past, although that was believed to be in the past. However, Cousins’ extension could have been what pushed Diggs to potentially want out of Minnesota.

Diggs Has a History of Cryptic Tweets

It’s also worth noting that Diggs is in many ways the king of cryptic tweets. He’s made a laundry list of tweets that could be interpreted one way or another, with many leaning towards him wanting out of Minnesota. Here are just a few examples of Diggs’ “twitter fingers” that have likely left much of the Vikings front office puzzled in the past.

Some things are better left unsaid… — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) February 6, 2020

I don’t forget or forgive… — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) February 7, 2020

People don’t appreciate things until they’re gone… — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) February 9, 2020

Obviously, none of his past comments have led to the Vikings shipping off their star receiver. However, it’s become quite evident from what we can see that Diggs isn’t overly thrilled in his current situation. That, or maybe his tweets have absolutely nothing to do with football, only Diggs can truly know.

