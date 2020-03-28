Scouts Believe Giants Have Zeroed in on Their Draft Pick of Choice: Report

The New York Giants entered the offseason with three glaring needs, a game-changing linebacker, a starting right tackle, and a corner to play opposite 2019 first-round NFL draft pick DeAndre Baker.

Big Blue addressed all these positions in the early parts of free agency with the additions of cornerback James Bradberry, linebacker Blake Martinez, and offensive tackle Cameron Fleming.

However, aside from Bradberry, neither of those signings would appear drastic enough to cause New York to alter their draft-day plans, or at least one would think.

Numerous NFL scouts believe the Giants have zeroed in on their preferred prospect of choice at the fourth overall pick in late April’s NFL draft, with some pointing to Big Blue’s free agency as ammo to back up their takes.

Scouts Believe Giants Want Isaiah Simmons

Bleacher Report’s NFL Draft expert Matt Miller’s latest edition of Scouting Notebook revealed some eye-opening takes from scouts around the NFL. Many feel that the Giants have already decided who they will select in this year’s draft, with that player being nonother than Clemson’s do-it-all linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

As mock drafts begin to come together, many NFL scouts believe the New York Giants will select Clemson linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons at No. 4 overall.

Miller added, that scouts believe that the signing of Cameron Fleming in free agency and the decision to retain left tackle Nate Solder despite an iffy contract have allowed them to essentially connect the dots on the Giants’ preference of Simmons at the number four pick.

According to Miller, One scout said: “They kept Nate Solder and added an OK right tackle in [Cameron] Fleming. I think they’re set up to wait on a tackle.

Can Fleming Signing Truly Alter Giants’ Draft Plans?

It’s clear that Solder will enter 2020 as the Giants’ starting left tackle. However, to believe that Big Blue is ready to fully commit to Fleming as their clear-cut option at right tackle may be a bit premature, and likely farfetched.

Fleming has served as a swing tackle for the majority of his six-year NFL career. He’s proven to be a serviceable injury replacement, starting a handful of games each season. Yet, he’s never started more than seven games in any one season, and no more than three in each of his past two years.

As we sit here today, Fleming certainly has an opportunity to nail down the starting right tackle gig during camp, but expect New York to bring in competition at the position, even if that means using that fourth-overall draft pick to do so.

Simmons Would Take NY’s Defense to New Heights

If scouts are right, then New York Giants will be adding arguably the best defensive player in the entire draft, and clearly the most versatile.

With Blake Martinez and a healthy Ryan Connelly penciled in as the Giants’ two starting inside backers some may question where Simmons would fit in New York’s defense, and the answer is everywhere.

Here’s what we had to say about Simmons’ potential fit with New York earlier this year in a prospect debate article between him and Jeff Okudah. While this article was posted prior to Alec Ogletree being released, the sentiment still reigns true. Simmons’ versatility allows him to fit in any defense, no matter the pieces around him.

While Simmons’ likely position at the next level will be at linebacker, that’s simply for designation purposes. It’s true that with Alec Ogletree as a likely cap casualty this offseason, Simmons would fill the role alongside Ryan Connelly at linebacker in the team’s base defense were he to be selected by New York. However, he’d serve as so much more than that. Simmons is a puzzle piece and would be used in a similar fashion to some of the league’s elite do-it-all defenders such as Tyrann Mathieu, Shaq Thompson, and Derwin James.

