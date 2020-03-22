Giants ‘Doing Extra Homework’ on Intriguing Quarterback Prospect: Report

The New York Giants have made it clear that finding a reliable quarterback option behind starter Daniel Jones is a main priority for the organization this offseason.

After sniffing around at the possibility of bringing in veteran signal-caller Matt Moore in free agency, the team ultimately opted to sign another veteran quarterback, Colt McCoy, most recently of the Washington Redskins.

However, despite the addition of McCoy and the NFL grounding scouts from meeting with prospects amid COVID-19, that hasn’t stopped the Giants from doing their due diligence on the quarterback class in this year’s upcoming NFL Draft.

Giants Eyeing FIU’s James Morgan

The Giants are reportedly one of the numerous teams “doing extra homework” on former Florida International quarterback James Morgan, this according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

“An NFL area scout based in the Southeast said that Morgan has one of the three strongest arms in the draft and praised him for his intelligence and leadership. Several NFL teams are closely vetting Morgan, who can’t go on visits or work out privately due to the restrictions put in place during the coronavirus pandemic. Among the teams doing extra homework on Morgan, according to NFL sources not authorized to speak publicly: his hometown Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.”

Morgan is Working His Way Up Draft Boards

Morgan is an intriguing quarterback prospect with prototypical size, standing at 6’4” and weighing in at nearly 230 pounds.

Here’s a snippet of Morgan via Andy Fenelon showing off his arm strength and accuracy while taking part in the East-West Shrine game practices back in January.

Morgan initially started his collegiate career at Bowling Green. However, it wasn’t until he transferred to FIU that his star began to rise. In his first season with the Panthers, he earned Conference USA Newcomer of the Year, completing 65.3 percent of his passes for 2,727 yards and a school-record 26 touchdowns to just seven interceptions.

In 2019, Morgan once again shined, being named as an honorable mention All Conference-USA while battling through injuries to complete 58% of his passes for 2,585 yards, 14 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 12 starts.

The recent signing of Colt McCoy gives the Giants three quarterbacks on the roster, including with Daniel Jones and Alex Tanney. However, neither McCoy nor Tanney should deter New York from looking to upgrade at the position.

Over McCoy’s soon-to-be 10-year career, the journeyman quarterback has tossed 29 touchdowns to 27 interceptions, while Tanney has appeared in a just two games since entering the league back in 2012.

