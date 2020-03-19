Giants Sign Ex-Browns, Redskins Starting QB to Backup Daniel Jones: Report

Word broke a day ago that the New York Giants were delving into the veteran quarterback free agency market. While reports originally pointed towards Big Blue having an interest in bringing in journeyman quarterback Matt Moore to compete with Alex Tanney for the Giants’ backup QB role behind starter Daniel Jones, New York has since decided to go a different route.

Giants to Sign QB Colt McCoy

Daniel Jones appears to have a new backup, as NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo has reported that the Giants have agreed to terms with former Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy.

#Giants have agreed to terms with QB Colt McCoy, source says. He stays in the NFC East. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 19, 2020

While New York will likely call it a competition between McCoy and Alex Tanney for the QB2 job, McCoy’s experience with legitimate playing time would seem to make him the logical choice.

McCoy, 33-years old, has started 28 games throughout his nine-year career, including one game with the Redskins a season ago.

