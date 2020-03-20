Giants Rumors: Jadeveon Clowney’s Market Slow, New York Back in the Picture?

We’ve now entered the third day of the official free agency period and the fifth day since the legal tampering window opened, yet one of the perceived biggest fish on the market still remains unsigned. One who all offseason had been constantly connected to the New York Giants.

Follow the Heavy on Giants for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Seahawks, Clowney Seemingly at an Impasse

Jadeveon Clowney, the 27-year old former 2014 NFL draft first overall pick has reportedly not received the type of offers he believes he deserves, in return leaving him in limbo when it comes to joining a new team or potentially returning to Seattle as a member of the Seahawks.

The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta recently provided an update on Clowney, inferring that Clowney could remain unsigned for a while, as he’s willing to wait out Seattle’s offer.

…Mike Garafolo reported he has an offer on the table from the Seahawks (no surprise there), but it’s one that’s not what he had been hoping to get. What’s Clowney hoping to get? Likely something in the five-year range, at least meeting, if not topping, $20 million a year… Garafolo said Clowney is hoping other teams will “engage’’ with him about a new deal, “and see if the Seahawks will raise their price a little bit.’’ But NFL Network reported that while Clowney has continued to speak to teams other than the Seahawks “he has not gotten close’’ to the number he had been seeking.

The Giants are Likely Out On Clowney

The Seahawks still seems like the most logical landing spot for Clowney, potentially on a short-term deal where he possibly puts together a healthy, productive campaign or two and returns to the market at a value that he sees best suits his talents. With that said, The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell has gone on record stating that the New York Jets, not the Giants, along with the Tennessee Titans are also making a push for the edge defender.

While it’s still possible that the G-Men could make a final run at Clowney, their current salary cap situation dampers the potential likelihood. New York entered free agency with the fourth-most spending money at their disposal. While they haven’t reeled in the big type of signing Giants fans were hoping for, they have landed numerous role players, in return spending an abundance of cash. The Giants currently have the 20th-most available cap space, with just slightly over $18 million to spend.

Could the Giants potentially move around money and restructure current contracts to make room for Clowney? Certainly, but it will be tough, and something New York doesn’t seem willing to do at this time, a sentiment that ESPN’s Jordan Raanan also seems to agree with.

Not happening. Think about the next tier of guys. https://t.co/4xpDueG2yq — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 17, 2020

READ NEXT: Giants Latest Signing Was an Olympic Rugby Player