Jadeveon Clowney’s Current Free Agency Finalists Revealed

Jadeveon Clowney is considering offers from three teams as free agency continues, per The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. The Seahawks are battling the Jets and Titans in their pursuit of the pass rusher as Bell detailed.

Seattle began Thursday the way it began Wednesday, Tuesday, the week, the month—heck, the offseason: waiting for Clowney to decide if he wants to stay or go. The three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher has been weighing offers from multiple teams, believed to include the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans, in addition to the Seahawks.

Whatever the offers, none are believed to be the kind Clowney originally was looking for prior to free agency. Clowney is now considering signing a short-term contract with the idea of entering free agency again soon to find a more lucrative deal, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“As Jadeveon Clowney continues to wait, I’m told he’s considering options, including a potential shorter term deal w/ a chance to re-enter market in a year or two. Many people around league expect him back in Seattle. A $20M price tag has been steep for teams, per @diannaESPN,” Fowler explained on Twitter.

Clowney Is Not Finding the Free Agent Market He Hoped

This likely means Clowney will either have to take less money than he hoped for prior to free agency, or sign a short-term deal with idea he will find a better contract offer in a future offseason. Clowney is seeking an annual salary of $20 million but has not found a team willing to pay this high price tag, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

“Sources say Jadeveon Clowney wants about $20mill per year. Interested teams aren’t coming up that high as of now. Look at the players in his position who were tagged, Judon, Dupree, Barrett, Yannick. Teams don’t want to pay $5mill more than the franchise tag,” Russini noted to Twitter.

Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith predicted that Clowney will end up signing a two-year deal.

“I would be surprised at this stage if Jadeveon Clowney signs more than a two-year deal. He needs a stronger season as pass rusher to truly get teams to shell out a top-of-the-market deal given his injury history. What does that mean for suitors? Tough to tell…A shorter term deal may entice a team that hasn’t been involved as a front runner to be more willing to take a chance at a higher price point. It’s also entirely possible length of years doesn’t matter for teams spooked by his health record,” Smith predicted on Twitter.