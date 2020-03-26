Giants’ 2019 Ed Block Courage Award Recipient Announced

In many ways, New York Giants‘ Michael Thomas is perceived as the “other” Michael Thomas to current NFL fandom. Certainly an understandable take considering that the New Orleans Saints’ Michael Thomas is reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, while New York’s Thomas is coming off a season in which he started just two games.

Yet, from an off the field humanitarian perspective, the Giants’ Michael Thomas is in a class of his own.

Michael Thomas, 2019 Ed Block Courage Award Recipient

On Thursday it was announced that Michael Thomas was named the Giants’ 2019 Ed Block Courage Award recipient thanks to the vote of his teammates.

@Michael31Thomas is the @Giants 2019 recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award. While his on the field contributions are numerous, they pale in comparison to Mike’s work off the field. pic.twitter.com/3Els8rMhCp — Ed Block Foundation (@EdBlock) March 26, 2020

The Ed Block Courage Award is named after Ed Block, former head athletic trainer for the Baltimore Colts from 1954 to 1977, and has been given out yearly since 1984.

The award is given to 32 players per year, one player per NFL team. The award is used to “exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage.”

Per the Ed Block Foundation “this award is unique in that the recipients are selected solely by a vote of their teammates. Every fall, all thirty-two teams conduct a vote which results in each team selecting their Ed Block Courage Award recipient for the year.”

Recent Giants players to receive the Ed Block Courage Award include Michael Strahan, Victor Cruz, Odell Beckham Jr., and Tiki Barber.

Thomas Continues to Better the Lives of Others

Michael Thomas is a pro’s pro, on and off the field. The former Pro Bowl special teamer has served as a team captain for New York since joining the team back in 2018, and has made drastic efforts to improve the lives of others.

The Ed Block Foundation took to Twitter to bring light to all the good Thomas has done in the community over the past year.

“He is a locker room leader on social justice issues and involved in multiple community service activities. This includes @campmiket which focuses on leadership, athletics, and academics in Houston, TX. Mike is also closely involved in the Dreambuilders Foundation. A non-profit organization, the Michael Thomas Dreambuilders Foundation works to provide for disadvantaged children. Mike’s teammates have selected him for this prestigious award for the invaluable contributions he has made on the field and more importantly off the field.”

Thomas, a Stanford alum, is no stranger to being on the receiving end of awards similar to the Ed Block Trophy. In 2016, while a member of the Miami Dolphins, Thomas was named the 2016 Good Guy Award winner. An award given annually “to a player for his professionalism and courtesy in assisting the media.”

Thomas was also recently in the running to be named the NFLPA President, a title that was ultimately given to Browns center JC Tretter.

Will Thomas Return to the Giants in 2020?

The 30-year old safety is currently an unrestricted free agent. While the recent addition of special teams ace Nate Ebner and re-signing of Cody Core may put Thomas’ Giants future in question, there’s no doubting the lasting, beneficial effects he had on the team and the community during his short time with the organization.

