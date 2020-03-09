Packers Hire Ex-Bucs Assistant to Matt LaFleur’s 2020 Staff

Another experienced NFL assistant will be joining Matt LaFleur’s next coaching staff, but not for the position that has sat vacant for more than a month.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Green Bay Packers are hiring Butch Barry as a senior offensive assistant for the 2020 season after previously spending four seasons as an assistant offensive line coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Barry led the offensive line at the University of Miami last year but was replaced after the Hurricanes hired a new offensive coordinator in January. He also spent five years working with offensive linemen and tight ends at Central Michigan.

Can confirm Barry interviewed with Matt LaFleur, so hiring is not a surprise. Both coached at Central Michigan, but at different times. Barry, who is from Sturgeon Bay, has NFL OL coaching experience with #Buccaneers. Still no word on a WR hire. Could be someone already on staff. https://t.co/Bpe0ekBrP1 — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) March 9, 2020

The Packers are still looking to hire a new wide receivers coach after Alvis Whitted was fired shortly after the conclusion of the postseason. LaFleur said last month at the NFL Scouting Combine the team was “working through that process right now,” but the Packers have not specified whether they intend to hire an outside name or promote from within.

“I think it’s more about fit,” LaFleur said about his criteria for a new wideouts coach. “We’ve got a lot of guys who have a lot of experience, and it’s about trying to find the right fit, not only for our staff but for our players and for them to go out and perform at their best.

The Packers adding an assistant with offensive line experience allows them to put an emphasis on a position that could be undergoing some major changes between now and the 2021 season. Starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga is set to hit the open market in less than two weeks with no signs of a new deal coming, while left tackle David Bakhtiari and center Corey Linsley are both scheduled to become free agents next offseason.

