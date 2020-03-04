Patriots Make Final Decision on Veteran Cornerback’s Contract

The New England Patriots are taking steps to ensure their cornerback room is one of the deepest for the 2020 season.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are planning to pick up the contract option for veteran cornerback Jason McCourty for nearly $4 million to keep the 32-year-old in New England for a third consecutive season. McCourty spent the past two seasons with the Patriots but struggled to stay on the field late in 2019 with a groin injury limiting him to just nine total snaps after Week 11.

The price point, though, is a desirable one for the Patriots to keep either a No. 2 or No. 3 option at cornerback. McCourty has racked up 110 tackles, 16 pass deflections and two interceptions over 28 games with the Patriots and has received strong coverage grades from Pro Football Focus. He also underwent surgery back in January to fix his groin issue, putting him on the path to recovery.

Bringing back McCourty also helps the Patriots retain one of the NFL’s strongest cornerback groups, which also includes Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore along with J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones and 2019 second-rounder Joejuan Williams.

The question now is whether Jason’s twin brother, Devin, also remains with the Patriots for 2020. The veteran safety has won three Super Bowl rings during his 10 seasons in New England and is due to become a free agent later this month, projecting to have a sizable market.

