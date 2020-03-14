Patriots Make Major Decision On Future of Special Teams Ace

The New England Patriots have several free-agent decisions to make this offseason, but you can ex one of those off the list now. On Friday night, the team and wide receiver/special teams ace Matthew Slater agreed to a two-year contract extension that will pay him in the neighborhood of $2.6 million, per Field Yates of ESPN:

The Patriots & special teamer/WR Matthew Slater have agreed to a two-year extension, per sources. The deal is similar to his last, which averaged $2.6M/year. Slater, a longtime team captain, is one of the team’s most respected players & arguably the top ST player in the league. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2020

Slater, 34, is coming off a fantastic 2019 season where he had the second-highest special teams rating in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. The 8-time Pro-Bowler, three-time Super Bowl champion and special teams captain has spent all 12 of his professional seasons with the Patriots. With this new extension, it seems likely he could finish his career with the team unless he wants to play past the age of 36.

Slater had arguably his best season on the field of his career making another All-Pro team at age 34. Had the second-best special teams grade in the league, per @PFF. One of the best leaders in football. Good news for the #Patriots. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 14, 2020

While Slater played WR in college, he has never caught more than one pass in a season. However, Slater’s value to the Patriots goes beyond receptions or even the 154 tackles he’s made in his career. Slater is one of the most respected members of the Patriots locker room, and his presence has always been a plus for the team.

As the team faces uncertainty ahead of this offseason, due to the delays caused by the Coronavirus and QB Tom Brady’s free agency, having Slater in the fold for two years is at least some good news that Patriots fans can almost unanimously celebrate.

As the team looks ahead to the NFL Draft on April 23, and before that, the start of free agency next week, the focus will be on determining Brady’s future, finding some depth on the offensive line, addressing needs at linebacker and potentially filling some gaps on the defensive line as well. Will the team turn to the draft to address most of their needs? There is no question it has some compelling resources on that front.

After the compensatory picks were awarded, the Patriots wound up with 12 total selections. With so many picks and the earliest being the 23rd selection in the first round, the Patriots can package some assets to move up or to acquire a veteran in a trade. Be on the lookout for more information regarding the Patriots’ offseason moves and rumors.

