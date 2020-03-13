Major Patriots And Bears Free-Agent Target Taken Off the Market

No. 1 TE Hunter Henry Team: San Diego Chargers Position: Tight End Matchup: at Falcons Bargain Price: $5,800 Put Him in Your Lineup: Over the last month, Henry has been about as good of a fantasy option as you can find at tight end. The last three weeks he has had 17, 14 and 14 points on FanDuel. The Falcons give up the fourth most San Diego ChargersTight Endat Falcons$5,800Over the last month, Henry has been about as good of a fantasy option as you can find at tight end. The last three weeks he has had 17, 14 and 14 points on FanDuel. The Falcons give up the fourth most fantasy points to tight ends this season. The Chargers have clearly moved towards Henry as their featured tight end regardless of Antonio Gates' health. We strongly recommend putting Henry in all your FanDuel lineups this week. (Getty)

The Los Angeles Chargers have franchise tagged free-agent tight end, Hunter Henry, removing him from the target list of teams like the New England Patriots, Chicago Bears and more.

Sources: The #Chargers have franchise tagged TE Hunter Henry, keeping a key playmaker in the fold for another year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2020

It’s no secret both the Pats and Bears have a need at tight end and Henry was considered one of the best free agents available at the position with perhaps the Atlanta Falcons’ Austin Hooper being the only one rated ahead of him.

Henry, 25, rebounded from an injury-plagued 2018 season that saw him miss all 16 games. In 2019, Henry registered career highs in receptions (55) and receiving yards (652), and he also caught five TD passes. He compiled those totals in just 12 games because he missed weeks 2-5 with an injury. With the franchise tag placed on him, Henry is expected to make around $11 million for the 2020 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2021 season.

The deal may not be a bad one for Henry who will see a large annual raise. He just finished the four-year rookie deal that paid him $6.3 million over four years. He’ll nearly double that four-year total in one season. When you consider he tore his ACL in 2018, missed the entire season and has yet to record a 1,000-yard, double-digit TD campaign in his career, there could be far worse predicaments.

With Henry off the market, teams with a need for a tight end will have to look at the draft for a solution, or at other free agents if they insist upon signing a veteran. Hooper has more production and a Pro Bowl selection to validate a higher salary than Henry will receive. He’s also been more durable during his career. Because of this, he will still likely set the market for the position. However, his price tag might be too rich for the Patriots and Bears, but there is no doubt a team will pull the trigger on signing him.

If the Pats and Bears pass on Hooper, there is still a long list of potential candidates available in free agency. In fact, this might be one of the richest tight end free-agent markets in recent memory. The destination for players like Eric Ebron, Tyler Eifert, Jimmy Graham, Vance McDonald, Marcedes Lewis, Jason Witten, Nick Vannett, Charles Clay, Seth DeValve, MyCole Pruitt, Ricky Seals-Jones and Blake Bell is still unknown, but needless to say, not all of those candidates have the combination of size, youth, and skill that Henry and Hooper bring to the table.

Keep an eye out for more information on the tight end free-agent market.