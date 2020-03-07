Patriots Owner Taking Unique Approach to Tom Brady’s Free Agency

Robert Kraft doesn’t plan to be a hero in the story of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, even if it means watching his franchise’s greatest quarterback walk out the door.

According to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran, the Patriots are still willing to “extend themselves” to reach a deal with Brady that would keep him where he has been for the past 20 seasons with Kraft reportedly willing to help along negotiations between Brady and Bill Belichick if he felt things were close. Not hard to understand why considering the 42-year-old quarterback has brought six Super Bowl championships to the franchise.

But as of Saturday, Curran said he can now confirm that if the gap is wide between both sides — and that negotiations have not progressed in a meaningful way — Kraft will not get involved to ensure Brady remains with the Patriots. He will instead leave the negotiating solely up to Belichick.

Kraft has said previously he would prefer Brady to stay with the Patriots for the duration of his career, going as far as to include a provision in his contract that does not allow him to be franchise tagged. Brady, though, has expressed interest in testing the free-agent market this offseason and could very well end up spending the 2020 NFL season with a new team.

Brady is widely considered the darling of 2020 free agency with his record-setting resume forcing numerous teams to evaluate what it would take to bring the Patriots legend to their team. He will officially become an unrestricted free agent on March 18.

