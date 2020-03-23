Seahawks Show Interest in Signing Star XFL Quarterback

Russell Wilson is currently the only quarterback on the Seahawks’ roster, but this could change as the team reportedly has an interest in adding star XFL quarterback P.J. Walker. The Seahawks are among three teams that have contacted the Houston Roughnecks about Walker’s availability, Fox 26’s Mark Berman.

“NFL source: The @Seahawks, @AZCardinals and @Broncos have contacted the Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) inquiring about quarterback PJ Walker (@pjwalker_5),” Berman reported on Twitter.

Walker and other XFL players are free to sign with an NFL team beginning on Monday, March 23, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. This is more than a month sooner than originally expected as players were originally only permitted to sign with NFL teams after the XFL season on April 27. As a response to COVID-19, the XFL officially announced the cancelation of the remainder of the 2020 season which put Walker and others on the market more than a month sooner than expected.

The Seahawks Scouted Walker During the XFL Season

This is not the first time the Seahawks have been linked to Walker. The Seahawks scouted Walker back in March when the XFL season was still going as The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta detailed.

“ABC announcer Steve Levy mentioned during the opening of Saturday’s telecast that the Seahawks had scouts in attendance to check out Walker, who has become the early sensation of the fledgling league in leading the Roughnecks to a 5-0 start,” Condotta explained.

Coming out of Temple, Walker went undrafted in 2017 but was later signed by the Colts. Prior to playing in the XFL, Walker bounced on and off the Colts’ practice squad. Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck pushed for his father Oliver Luck (who is the XFL commissioner) to find a spot for the quarterback in the new league.

“Andrew had been pushing him to me,” Luck told the Houston Chronicle, via USA Today. “He said, ‘Dad, I’m telling you, this guy can play. He’s a good kid and a hard worker, and he’s hungry to play.’”

Walker is expected to be one of the most sought-after XFL players among NFL teams. It will be interesting to see if the Seahawks bring in Walker to compete to be Wilson’s backup for the 2020 season.

Wilson Is the Only Quarterback on the Seahawks’ Current Roster

Last season, Geno Smith won the backup quarterback position for the Seahawks. Smith beat out Paxton Lynch for the job in the preseason, but the veteran quarterback is now a free agent. Fortunately for the Seahawks, Wilson has had almost a flawless injury history and the backup quarterback has been merely insurance throughout his career. It is still necessary for the Seahawks to equip themselves to be prepared if Wilson sustained an unfortunate injury.